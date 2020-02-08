Photogs fought just before the Christian Siriano NYFW catwalk show

Photographers exploded – leaving the starry sky in the front row of fashion designer Christian Siriano before the models hit the catwalk for his big Spring Studios fashion show on Thursday.

“There was a fist fight. People threw punches and drove the celebrities away. People fought for seats, and all these extra video teams tried to film the show, “a spy told page Six.

The VIP front row of Siriano included celeb friends such as comic strip Leslie Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Heidi Klum and Alexa Chung. “Pose” star Indya Moore was also present. Another source described the scene as an “s-t show” – but added that everything was good for the New York Fashion Week course.

One source said that since Siriano’s is one of the larger shows on NYFW, “there was a lot of commotion and a bit of a melee. It was a bit scary for some VIPs. It became very hectic with photographers and security. The moment was hot because it seemed like they were all trying to take pictures, but it was just like, elbows thrown, which is all very normal for Fashion Week, “said the source.

The melee did not disturb Jones’ feathers. The former “SNL” star cheered and stood while model Coco Rocha supported Siriano’s last glance. The designer later celebrated with Like A Local Tours CEO Lauren Beebe and fashion stylist Pal Lea Snow in Tao Downtown, where Zhavia Ward performed.

