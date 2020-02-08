Photo of Trump’s shocking orange face launches a thousand memes

The face of Donald Trump makes America take another double take.

On Friday, photographer William Moon, who posts his photos to the Twitter account @photowhitehouse, made a photo of the president walking through the South Lawn of the White House after his return from Charlotte, North Carolina, and how disturbing it is.

You will immediately notice that Trump’s face glows orange. I’m talking about Big Tangerine Energy here. Absolutely more bronzed than normal. Not only is his face clearly covered with tinted makeup or a kind of tanner, but there is also a clear line where the makeup ends. Trump’s hair is blown back a little and his pale scalp hangs above what looks like an orange mask.

Moon tweeted the photo of his White House photography account on Friday night, along with a black and white version that will really haunt you.

The photos, which look like Instagram filters, went terribly wrong, were just too good not to be ignored.

One day there will be an all-in-one book about Frankenstein’s face together every morning and it will have to be released in multiple volumes. https://t.co/TAK4h6rMpw

– Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) 8 February 2020

Orange, are you happy that these photos exist?

