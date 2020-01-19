Photo Gallery: The Best Of Luke Kuechly

I was lucky enough to be close to one of the best people and linebackers who have ever played this game.

Cameramen shouldn’t normally talk to players, we watch and document, but that’s what I saw from Kuechly: he was always the first to sign autographs and the last to stop. He was the guy who always ran out of the house to practice. His nostrils flickered and his eyes blinked. He always took his time and was honest and respectful to any reporter when interviewed. He was the leader of the defense, who would either beat the opposing team or his own teammates if they weren’t in the right position. He did not want any of the praise, but always gave his teammates and coaches quick praise. He loved talking about their accomplishments.

The most important thing for me in my time Luke had said about him in the past two years was how he gave everything he had and did everything he could to do what he loved – even if he was went through scary things. He would still sign all these autographs in the blazing heat of Spartanburg. He would smile and throw up his uncomfortable Luke wave when he heard the fans sing his name. He practiced hard, he played harder. And although Luke had been through something terrifying, he never blinked. He would outsmart you, revise and throw you in the dirt and then celebrate – but then he would help you up. He gave everything he had until he couldn’t. On and off the field, he’s the ultimate teammate, leader, and someone I look up to.

I was so grateful to get these shots from him.

