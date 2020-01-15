Phone security keys simplify Advanced Protection Program

The Advanced Protection Program offers the strongest security protections from Google to protect against account takeovers. It is now easier to sign up for APP with the ability to use phones, both iOS and Android, as security keys.

Yesterday we reported on how iPhones can now act as physical security keys for two-step / 2FA authentication when logging in to your Google account. Requires the Google Smart Lock app, which is available on iOS 10.0 and newer. The feature has been available on Android 7+ devices since last year.

The added support makes changes that make it easier to report advanced protection. An obstacle to adoption is the purchase of physical USB C / Lightning keys or Bluetooth fobs:

But the use of security keys can be an obstacle for users: they can be costly and acquiring and maintaining two additional pieces of hardware is a burden.

Now phone security keys can be used to sign up for the Advanced Protection Program, which makes it “considerably easier”. Compared to the Google prompt users may be familiar with, phone security keys must be physically located near the desktop that you use to log in. The browser on Chrome OS, macOS or Windows communicates the login prompt / verification via Bluetooth. However, the two devices do not have to be paired with each other.

In addition to stricter log-in security, APP restricts third-party apps and service access to your emails and Drive files, while there are additional verification steps if you ever lose access to your account. The advanced enterprise security program offers other safeguards, such as scanning Gmail attachments and scanning “risky” downloads from Safe Browsing in Chrome.

Android users can register here, while the iPhone’s Smart Lock app is needed for iOS owners. Google still recommends a physical security key as a backup.

