Phoenix searches for tall man at fleet feet when Benson leaves

Loading...

The Phoenix are looking for an aggressive rebound that's fast enough to hold their own defensively. Benson, a 211-centimeter center, had good games but often struggled to find confrontations with opposing teams who had faster and more mobile centers.

Loading

Recent replacement import Jaye Crockett has played nine games for the team this season, while Tai Wesley was injured, and although there is a scenario, the team could turn towards Crockett, it's less likely because they need more help at the center than the front seats.

Phoenix general manager Tommy Greer said Benson was popular with teammates, but that the team needed to build up as it fought for a place in the final.

The Phoenix are on the sidelines of the first four, but stuck in a team blockage between third and eighth place.

"Now we are nearing the pointy end of the season, it's a win or a break for us," said Greer.

"We thought it was a good time both financially and in terms of making the finale to take a step.

"We are looking for an aggressive rebounder who can defend us. Someone who can give us rim protection but who also has quick feet to keep the ball [screen] and also someone we can pair with Tai Wesley, who can finish around the edge. "

Development player Will "Davo" Hickey will be added to the list until the new import is signed.

The Phoenix added and sold additional seats to the Wantirna South site for Sunday's game and is quickly selling tickets for its January 26 clash with the Cairns Taipans.

The Melbourne Arena cannot currently be used due to preparations for the Australian Open.

"I think these games will be the unmissable games of each season," said Greer.

"It will be as strong as hell there Sunday."

Southeast of Melbourne Phoenix will face the New Zealand Breakers at the State Basketball Center, Wantirna South, Sunday at 3 p.m. AEDT.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

Most seen in sport

Loading