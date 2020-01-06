Phoenix searches for pace for problems with the length of the opponent

Loading...

“We never really got much flow or momentum offensive,” said Mitchell.

“Their length bothered us at both ends of the floor. A few times they just shot over us, people like Scotty Hopson or Thomas Abercrombie.

“The length bothered us at both ends and there isn’t much we can do about it, but it would be nice if we had a bit more speed on our offensive and put pressure on it.”

Long-span players are highly valued on the global market, although it’s likely an area where the Phoenix look will improve for the next season.

The Phoenix (8-11) still have nine games to go and are stuck between third and eighth place in a traffic jam, with 15 or 16 wins likely enough to secure a top 4 place.

If the Phoenix make it, they will have earned their place, with two games against leader Sydney Kings plus meetings with Perth, Melbourne United, the Breakers, Adelaide, Illawarra and Cairns that are still pending.

But the Phoenix have shown that they are good enough to beat these teams if they play at high speed and can create openings for their shooters.

The Phoenix have a certain length among their young players, such as Center Deng Acouth and the teen wings Terry Armstrong and Will Hickey, but they are still learning their roles defensively.

Mitchell was also frustrated with Breaker’s director of basketball, Dan Shamir, who repeatedly stepped onto the pitch to yell at the noise of the crowds at the State Basketball Center.

Shamir was warned by the referees but did not receive a technical foul for later ideas. This season, other coaches have also tried these limits.

“In such situations, it is really difficult to get your message across unless you are allowed to walk on the floor and out of your coach’s box, as some people seem to be,” Mitchell said.

“The league hasn’t really got along yet. There is an unfair advantage.”

When asked if he would venture out of his box, Mitchell said, “I’ll try to stick to the rules.”

South East Melbourne Phoenix will play Illawarra Hawks in Wollongong at 5pm on Sunday.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

