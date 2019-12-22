Phoenix must find contributors for Adam Gibson and United await Stanton Kidd

Loading...

Phoenix coach Simon Mitchell said his team needs others to face off against a Kings team they almost defeated in Melbourne last month.

Bullets forward Will Magnay played the Kings with 23 points and 14 rebounds, so the Phoenix hopes Tai Wesley can have a similar impact on Monday – if he can avoid the kind of foul play that has reduced his minutes during the last matches.

"We will be fine. We are a fighting group. We will go up there and we will have a few things to settle," said Mitchell.

"We have to find a way to keep Tai on the ground and we don't have much time to do it.

"We are down Adam Gibson, this is a type of heavy rotation that we lost, so we have to find a way to keep Tai out and keep our attack going so as not to become Tai-Centric and then to throw it in there "(to him) and look. "

Meanwhile, Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman said his team was making progress in understanding their style of play, as evidenced by their road victory over the Perth Wildcats on Saturday night.

Point guard Melo Trimble (23 points, six assists) and center Shawn Long (23 points, 13 rebounds) were again exceptional while Mitch McCarron (12 points, 12 rebounds) was exceptional at both ends in an 87 win -74.

Loading

After an irregular start to the season, Melbourne posted its best performance with a physical defense and an active start in attack despite the arrival of Stanton Kidd, who has not yet arrived in the country.

The team hopes that the former Utah Jazz player will be allowed to play for his outdoor game against Cairns Taipans the day after Christmas.

Vickerman said the new players on his team now have a far superior knowledge of how they wanted to play and that Kidd should be a good candidate as he replaces the injured star Casey Prather.

"Is he playing Boxing Day? We're not absolutely sure yet," said Vickerman of Kidd, 27.

"Casey is a very good player and we miss him, but he had so many hits this year trying to make a comeback that we had to make a small move right now.

"Speak to Joe Ingles in Utah and the first thing he said was that Stanton is a quality person. I have been fortunate enough to meet him several times and this is where it starts.

"We have a very good person who doesn't think he needs 15 shots per game. He will play in the system and that is really important for this group right now."

Southeast Melbourne Melbourne will face the Sydney Kings in Sydney Monday at 7:30 p.m. AEDT while Melbourne United will host the Cairns Taipans at Melbourne Arena Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

Most seen in sport

Loading