Phoenix can't find target as Hopson and Breakers win

Mitch Creek tied Hopson with 24 points, but his team's offense couldn't find a way to make up for the lack of a three-point shooter with Breakers goalkeeper Sek Henry (17 points). , Thomas Abercrombie (15 points), Brandon Ashley (13 points) and Finn Delany (13 points) all had an impact.

The loss sees the Phoenix drop to 7-8 while the Breakers could still overcome a 4-10 start to compete for a spot in the top four as they have a favorable draw in the second half of the season.

With veteran guard Adam Gibson sidelined due to calf pain, the Phoenix sought to play their strength as soon as Tai Wesley went over to a cutting stream for opening points.

Sek Henry of the Breakers leads the ball. Credit: Getty Images

The Breakers defended themselves well and forced the visitors to take disputed shots, Creek was their best bet in attack but Hopson was back at his best level and found late free throws to put his team aside 24-22 in the quarter time.

Foul fouls hit the Team Breakers early in the second term, but the Phoenix could not take advantage and had their own problems while Wesley and goalkeeper Kendall Stephens were forced to the bench with three fouls each.

Creek continued to impress, but at the other end, Hopson burned hot with 17 points, culminating in a power and power dunk before Jarrad Weeks hit a three point on the buzzer to see the side home 50-44 at halftime.

Hopson continued to lead the way while Henry, Abercrombie and others found their lineup by increasing their lead to 16 points before dropping 76-63 to three quarters.

The Phoenix could not regain its offensive touch for much of the last term, but returned to less than four points with 35 seconds remaining, it would not come close.

The Phoenix will face the Sydney Kings in Sydney on Monday at 7:30 p.m.