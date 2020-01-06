Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Obama Joke at the Golden Globes

Loading...

It is time for witty women to be recognized for their amazing talent, and that is exactly what happened then sleeping bag took the Golden Globe to the best television series, musical or comedy, during the 2020 ceremony.

During her acceptance speech, Phoebe Waller-Bridge shouted to former President Barack Obama, saying, “Personally, I want to thank Obama for putting us on his list,” referring to when he shared his favorite television programs from 2019. The sleeping bag maker added: “As some of you may know, he has always been mine.” true sleeping bag fans quickly recalled memories and participated in the joke, including R&B singer and actor Beyoncé, who laughed from the audience. But those who have not seen the show may feel a bit lost. Here is a bit of context for your water cooler conversations tomorrow.

In season one of the show, the character Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, masturbates to one of the former president’s speeches while her boyfriend sleeps next to her, hence the commotion when she added that peculiar comment during her speech. So yes, Obama is on her list, and you know what? We can see why.

Also a winner on this year’s show for the best actress in a comedy series, Waller-Bridge complimented her series costar Andrew Scott for their amazing on-set chemistry. “He can have chemistry with a pebble,” she said.

Unfortunately for fans, sleeping bag season three will not take place, but Waller-Bridge is happy with the bittersweet end of season two and does not want to disturb the story by adding another season. The simple reason for that is that she doesn’t have a new perspective. We can still cross our fingers in the hope that Waller-Bridge will change its mind somehow, but in the meantime both seasons are available to stream on Amazon Prime.