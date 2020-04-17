Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Stephen Colbert want you to watch ‘Fleabag Live.’ Not just your family.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sCz4gtazGQ (/ embedded)

On Thursday Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined Stephen Colbert in a video chat to promote her special edition of the Fleabag Live fundraiser. The Fleabag TV series (which Colbert, rightly, called “perfect”) was adapted from its original one-woman stage show, a short revival which was filmed as a special event last year, and now The performance will be available to watch for a small fee through Amazon and Soho Live to raise money for theaters who were out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

But whatever you do, don’t watch it with your parents – or your children. The Late Show host told Waller-Bridge how his daughter has strongly shut down the suggestion that the Colberts sit down for a Fleabag Live family viewing party: “She said, ‘You can watch it yourself , but you can’t watch it with your kids. “

Despite Hot Priest being the only one in the series, and only in its second season, OG’s monologue is more full of raw, horn-like horn that is now widely known – if not more. Colbert, blessing him, described it as “racier.”

“It’s really reflected in psychology more, because it’s a monologue – it has a lot more of its perspective and a deeper worldview,” Waller-Bridge explains. “She is very sexual candidate but she uses it as a way to control the atmosphere of the room, while it has a pink element to it on the TV show.”

