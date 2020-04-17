Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her sister use code words when they need privacy in their shared home

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6rXQFfgqGI [/ embedded]

Virginia Woolf once said that female writers need a room of their own. But it is Phoebe Waller-Bridge who has a system to maintain the sanctity of that space.

PWB lives with his brother Isobel – the music composer for Fleabag – and together they come up with some themed code words to determine if other siblings need space or privacy.

While sitting in his bedroom in London for a little while, PWB told Stephen Colbert that the code words were translated as “bring the hell out of the kitchen”. Importantly, there is only one communal space in the house that he shares with his brother. So, if one or the other needs that space, or wants to get into the other brother’s bedroom, they have to say: “lemon?”

“If he goes into this room now – I don’t know why he has to use my bedroom – but if he goes in now, he’ll look at me and go ‘lemon?’ which means ‘can I go in?’ or ‘are you working?’ ”

He explained that if he responded with a strange ‘lemon’, it meant ‘come out.’ “If I say ‘pear’ that means ‘sure! Come in and hang out!'”

Why do lemons and pears hold such weight in the Waller-Bridge household? “I don’t know why we came to those, they are friendly,” he explained.

