Phoebe Waller Bridge and Andrew Scott at the Golden Globes

Loading...

Oh happy day! sleeping bag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the best actress in a TV musical or comedy at the 77th Golden Globes, and if a prize was awarded for the best tweed series, she would certainly win it too. Hot priest Andrew Scott did not reach the prize for best supporting role, but Waller-Bridge was sure to give her sexy costar a shoutout.

After accepting her prize from Ted Danson and Kerry Washington, Waller-Bridge thanked her director, Harry Bradbeer, and her photography director, Tony Miller, before he went to Scott and said the success of season two “really comes down to Andrew Scott.” She went on to say, “There was a lot of talk about the chemistry between us in the show, but he could have chemistry with a pebble. And I was glad I was Andrew’s pebble.” Hard to agree! Oh, and did we mention that Scott gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek before she entered the stage?

via GIPHY

Andrew Scott could probably have chemistry with a pebble, but there’s no denying that the chemistry between him and Waller-Bridge is pure magic on the screen. (In case you are wondering, Waller-Bridge is busy, but Scott’s love life is a mystery!) Can we start a new category for the best festive kiss, please?