Phoebe Buffay Triplet Fan Friends TikTok Video

While we recently found out where Emma Geller came from Friends by 2020, we had yet to hear from the other dolls. . . up to now. Do you think the adorable triplets that Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) gave birth to in season four? That, the actress who played one of the baby triplets, has all grown up and she is a rising TikTok star.

Alexandria Cimoch – who is one of Frank Jr.’s triangles and Alice – recently posted a funny TikTok video in which they took a walk down the memory lane. She also revealed publicly that the triplets, Frank Jr. Jr., Leslie, and Chandler, in fact, were played by them and their three brothers, who are quadruplets in real life. However, it is unclear which brother played which triplet.

Although fans were surprised to see the triangles all grown up, they were even more shocked by Cimoch’s resemblance to Phoebe. “However, the fact that she actually resembles Phoebe,” wrote TikTok user @ abbsey9. Although Cimoch does not seem to be active in the acting world at the moment, she is studying music theater at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.