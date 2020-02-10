PHN updated Penguins Trade Bait List

The NHL transaction deadline is only 14 days away. The buyers have acted as desperate TV shoppers outside of Best Buy in the early hours of Black Friday, but many sellers still have visions of playoff earnings. And so the only movement on the NHL trading market so far is the acquisition in Toronto of a backup target and down-line grinder. Perhaps no candidate in the NHL has a longer list than the trading needs of the Penguins.

Injuries have made holes in the entire series of penguins.

CEO Jim Rutherford still has fewer assets to complete a Penguins transaction. And there is another problem in that. Penguins’ needs are growing, but their pool of assets is shrinking.

Rutherford is one of the best in the game, but the slow-moving 2020 NHL trading deadline is a complex puzzle. Elliotte Friedman reported it on January 25, the Penguins have made an offer to Minnesota that was always available Minnesota GM Bill Guerin chose to accept it. A quick glance at the NHL rankings of recent days shows how Minnesota hung close to the Western Conference wildcard.

A handful of teams believed to be sellers are legitimate, striking distance from the Western Conference wildcard, which is the primary factor for the slow deadline.

Penguins trade bait

Penguins 1st round pick

There are a few rental cars on the market, including the New York Rangers Chris Kreider, who has become so popular that he is going to get a first-rounder and a prospect. PHN does not believe that the penguins can lose both for a rental. However, the first round is played for a player who sticks.

PHN feeling: Minnesota will eventually get this choice if they want it.

Nick Bjugstad:?

Injury may have robbed Rutherford of possession. We will know later on Monday whether Bjugstad has resumed skating. He initially started skating on January 8, but has not recently been seen on ice, nor has head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that he was skating. Since the deadline is only two weeks, Bjugstad’s return is doubtful at best.

The great center of the Penguins represented the best chance of the Penguins to complete a hockey trade without diving into guitar picks and prospects. Bjugstad’s injury means that any team looking for immediate help in the center cannot count on Bjugstad or view its health properly.

PHN gut feeling: Bjugstad becomes a penguin after the deadline, unless he quickly returns to the line-up.

Juuso Riikola

PHN has heard several teams such as Riikola whisper and would consider him a prospect instead of an eighth defender. Riikola has been on a roller coaster with the Penguins. He was the training camp last year, but only played in the NHL with some regularity in the middle of the season. He was then sent to the AHL later in the season.

He needs regular playing time, but has value because he is not yet in the right situation to thrive. His physical skills are undisputed. He is fast, has a bit of grit and can be a power-play point.

PHN feeling: a reconstruction team will be able to accept the growing pains of Riikola. Look at teams such as LA or Anaheim, who need a new impulse. Unless the penguins get veterinary defensive help to replace Riikola, he lingers.

Justin Schultz: X

Schultz is a UFA pending, and there was a bit of chatter that at this end of the Penguins trade he could be used for needed assets because John Marino had more than adequately fulfilled the second pair role. Until the Penguins know more about Marino’s health and the long-term prognosis after a broken cheekbone on Thursday night, Schultz will definitely stay in place.

PHN gut feeling: Penguins cannot lose Schultz’s idea unless Marino returns to the line-up soon and the Penguins acquire a legitimate NHL defender to control the third pair.

Emil Larmi

The prospect of the Penguins goalkeeper is intriguing for some teams, even though he struggled this season to adapt to the North American game. He is closest to a marketable prospect that penguins possess.

PHN gut feeling: if a team insisted that Larmi had the chance to go the other way in a deal for a top six winger, the Penguins would have little choice. We believe that at least one team has used its name in discussions with Rutherford.

Sam Poulin, Calen Addison

No. The best prospects for Penguins are racing towards their NHL lives, and the Penguins should be blown away by an offer to involve the children. No feeling needed. Keep the children.

Addison showed himself very well at the World Juniors. Poulin was red hot until February. He had five straight three-point games and was back-to-back QMJHL player of the week.

Alex Galchenyuk

Of course. He doesn’t get much back, but it is painful for all involved to see a talented player sink to these depths. Discard the towel. Call the fight. It is over. Galchenyuk played three minutes in Florida on Saturday night, and he’s a candidate for a scratch that is advancing.

PHN gut feeling: he will make a middle round choice or be a deal sweetener. His salary is heavy, so his commercial value is now almost nothing.

Dominik Simon

Simon probably has more value for the penguins than he would bring back. In exchange for a top six winger, he could be a useful add-on.

PHN feeling: Simon is a penguin on February 25.

Casey DeSmith

Life is brutal. DeSmith signed a three-year contract, bought a house in Pittsburgh, but did not live there this season. Last week, Toronto chose Jack Campbell over DeSmith. The transaction has determined the price for a backup on a third round pick. So if the Penguins need an asset similar to a third rounder, DeSmith can be moving.

Interestingly, the penguins have every reason to keep DeSmith, because both Tristan Jarry and Matt Murray will be RFAs. Do the Penguins want to keep both next season?

PHN feeling: DeSmith gets no respect for an NHL backup goal, despite its solid number in 50 games played. He remains a Penguins keeper and takes part in the summer discussion.

Current forecast

As you can see, the penguins do not have many good options. The first round pick is probably a goner if Rutherford can get a good return. Forward depth should not be difficult to win for center round picks or even a player in WBS such as Adam Johnson. 2021 picks can also be in play.

Expect a scoring winger, or at least the best option that the penguins can afford. The Penguins can then choose between forward depth and depth defenders, but unlikely both, unless dive into the pool of prospects for capital.

Of course, Rutherford in the Hockey Hall of Fame because he generally exceeds predictions and expectations.