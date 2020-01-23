Phish has announced the dates for his 2020 summer tour.

The 27-date trek will begin on July 14 at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. The group will perform multi-night grandstands in multiple cities, including three shows at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington, from July 17 to 19, as well as three evenings in Atlantic City from August 14 to 16.

The group will also return to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado for its annual Labor Day event – which was threatened last year due to plague-infected prairie dogs.

Ticket request forms are available until noon ET Monday. General tickets will go on sale Friday, February 7.

Phish tour dates

July 14 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

July 15 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

July 17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater

July 18 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater

July 19 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater

July 21 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 22 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

July 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

August 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park

August 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park

August 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 7 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 8 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

August 12 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

August 14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

August 15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

August 16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

September 4 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

September 5 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

September 6 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park