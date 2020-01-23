Phish has announced the dates for his 2020 summer tour.
The 27-date trek will begin on July 14 at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. The group will perform multi-night grandstands in multiple cities, including three shows at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington, from July 17 to 19, as well as three evenings in Atlantic City from August 14 to 16.
The group will also return to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado for its annual Labor Day event – which was threatened last year due to plague-infected prairie dogs.
Ticket request forms are available until noon ET Monday. General tickets will go on sale Friday, February 7.
Phish tour dates
July 14 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
July 15 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
July 17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater
July 18 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater
July 19 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater
July 21 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 22 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
July 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
August 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park
August 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park
August 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 7 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 8 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
August 12 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
August 14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
August 15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
August 16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
September 4 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
September 5 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
September 6 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park