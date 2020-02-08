Phillips loves the great London Knights competition for hockey

Markus Phillips has a funny Drew Doughty story.

When the now-knight defender went to his first NHL training camp at the Los Angeles Kings in 2017, the rear guard with all the stars went to the experienced players and told them that the teenager in their midst was the son of Chris Phillips.

Chris Phillips spent 17 solid seasons at the back of the Ottawa Senators and had retired two years earlier. However, all Calgary residents who were shared with the OHL blue liner were a surname.

“So all these guys come to me and say,” Oh, your father is such a good player and such, “Markus recalled with a grin.” Drew is just crying and I am like: “Come on , man. “

As a joke, the Stanley Cup winner and Olympic champion couldn’t have been nicer, according to Markus Phillips.

“Drew took the time of his day at the camp to talk to me or have breakfast with me,” he said. “He’s a great guy.”

Although Doughty is a proud Londoner, he supported the Guelph Storm and was openly rooted for Phillips and Nick Suzuki in last year’s second round play-off series against the Knights. Guelph has written some history by coming back from a 0-3 deficit to beat London.

Now Phillips is asked to turn the knights upside down.

London Knight goalkeeper Brett Brochu saves for Davis Codd of the Saginaw Spirit in London. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

DJ Busdeker of the Saginaw Spirit squishes Luke Evangelista of the London Knights in London. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

London Knights goalkeeper Brett Brochu saves a stick during a game against the Saginaw Spirit in London. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Dalton Duhart of the Saginaw Spirit stumbles while being harassed by Ryan Merkley of the London Knights in London. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

“To be honest, it was fairly easy to come here,” said the 20-year-old, who started the season with the rain team at Kings’ farm Ontario (California). “The first week I felt adjusted and even now I know the staff and the name of everyone. I am starting to earn some friendships there and it has been a smooth transition. “

He appreciates the pro-style approach of Dale Hunter, something he got used to in the fall.

“That’s why it was seamless,” he said. “Everything they run here is comparable to the American league teams and even the system of the kings. It worked pretty well.”

As a Toronto resident, Phillips is pleased that the Maple Leafs shared goalkeeper Jack Campbell and the great attacker Kyle Clifford, who had been to Los Angeles.

“I texted Cliffy the next morning and wished him good luck,” he said. “He said keep killing in London and he would try to watch a few games. He took me under his wings and brought me food a few times. He is a good guy.”

When Phillips had an interview with the Leafs for his NHL design, then Toronto assistant GM Mark Hunter told him that he reminded him of a young Scott Harrington, the former Knights captain who finally found an NHL house with the Blue Jackets has found.

“He thought there was a similar feeling in how we play and think the game,” Phillips said. “I think I can contribute in any way.

“In Guelph, it was more a shutout role (with Fedor Gordeev). When I play with Ryan (Merkley), he knows he can go outside and do whatever he wants. He knows that I will be there for him. He actually covered me a few times. I like to use my skates and I can skate myself out of trouble when it comes down to it. I like to use my shot. I can tear the puck and I want to show that every night. “

On Friday against Saginaw he faced Ryan Suzuki, the younger brother of one of Phillips’ best friends, Nick Suzuki.

“Those guys (from Owen Sound) – Kevin Hancock, Nick, Trenton Bourque – we still talk daily,” he said. “I ask Suzuki little things (about the life of NHL). It’s really all about hockey.

“I remember last year when George (Storm GM George Burnett) called me to the office and told me that we had just exchanged for Nick. We were just on our way to London for a competition. It was so exciting to be together again. We had so much experience in that room. We had a lot of camaraderie and we were hanging around all the time. “

Three times they were in series and came back each time to win the league title and book a trip to the Memorial Cup.

It made a lasting impression on Phillips.

“Don’t panic,” he said. “The London series, we had a few bad luck early on. But even with 0-3 we always thought we were in the series and it turned out eventually. “

That balance will pay off for the knights this spring.

“Last year there were three or four super teams,” said Phillips. “This year it is open. Several teams have made moves for big players. A game like this against Saginaw or even a Friday night against Erie, they are just as meaningful because the rankings are so tight.

“This next piece is a big measuring stick. Even when we play Kingston, Shane Wright has 30 goals as a 15-year-old. It is unbelievable.”

Around the job: Knights ahead Nathan Dunkley earned the team’s community award for January. . . London will induce Garry Unger, Reg Thomas, Brian Bradley, Chris Kelly, Dylan Hunter and scout John McDonald in the Don Brankley Hall of Fame Tuesday. . . Spiritual companions and Londoners Ryan Suzuki and Mason Millman’s former Jr. Knights team-mate Brett Budgell scored his first big junior hat trick in the Quebec competition in the Charlottetown Islanders game against Victoriaville Friday. . . Cole Tymkin gained 10 points in his first four games with the Caledonia Corvairs.

[email protected]

Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress