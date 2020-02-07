Phillip Schofield thanks his fans for their support and encourages others to speak up after being brave as gay

PHILLIP Schofield thanked his supporters and asked others to speak up after courageously showing that he is gay on live television today.

The 57-year-old presenter published an emotional statement on Instagram a few minutes before her appearance on This Morning.

Phillip Schofield held back the tears as he sat down with Holly Willoughby, the co-host and friend

1

He thanked the fans on InstagramCredit tonight: Instagram

He fought back tears and praised his “incredible” wife Stephanie Lowe and her daughters for their support.

Phillip immediately received an abundance of support from fans and other celebrities who praised him for his courage to speak and now thanked Instagram.

When he posted a statement on social media tonight that included a picture of a rainbow and a heart, he said, “You will never know how important your support was today, I read as much as possible.

“Please, please, no matter what your age or thoughts, talk to someone, do not let your head hit you and you will hopefully find that your friends and family have a remarkable ability to help you with their love and to surprise their understanding.

“#Be friendly”.

Holly Willoughby reached for Phillip Schofield’s knee when he found out that he was gay that morning

Holly Willoughby said she could feel Phillip Schofield’s relief after bravely saying he had resigned himself to being gay

The moderator released a statement on Instagram today saying, “Please be kind to his family.”

Phillip Schofield is pictured here with his over 20-year-old wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters Molly [left] and Ruby [right]

Phillip opened up to girlfriend and co-host Holly Willoughby today when he described his “inner conflict” in ITV’s “This Morning”.

The popular moderator fought back the tears and said he was aware of the “pain and upset” that had consumed him for years.

But he said his wife Steph was “just amazing” while his daughters Ruby [24] and Molly [27] immediately wrapped him in a “big and long” hug when he told them.

It came as …

In an incredibly moving interview this morning, he said to Holly, the moderator of “This Morning”: “It is difficult, but it is not that fast, I had to deal with it for a while.

“I got on the stage where I thought we sit here every day and there is an amazingly brave person sitting there and I think I have to be that person.”

“Everything you can be in your life is honest with yourself. I came to a point in my life when I thought I didn’t really like myself because I wasn’t being honest with myself.

“We always say ‘talk to someone’ and you have to talk to someone. It brought me back from some dark places and in some cases talking to people saves you.”

In emotional live on-air scenes, he hugged Holly, who had sworn she would always sit next to him and be there “forever and ever”.

BOLD COMMUNICATION

When Phillip said he couldn’t have done it without his friend and co-host, she said to him, “Come and sit here where you should be” – and get him to walk up to the couch next to her put.

Holly wiped away the tears and held Phillip’s hands on the sofa when he told her she was the “sister he never had”.

And Holly, 38, said she could feel Phillip’s “relief” after he bravely opened.

In the raw interview, Phillip, who married Stephanie in March 1993, said he felt “exceedingly guilty” about the impact of his testimony on his wife and daughters.

But he said they immediately supported him and described Ms. Steph as the “nicest soul” he had ever met.

He wore his wedding ring when he sat down to make the announcement today and said he had “never had any secrets” from his wife – the relationship was always “honest and open”.

With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I resigned myself to being gay.

Phillip Schofield

He said: “We will always be a family. Always, we four, we call ourselves.”

Phillip, who said his family was watching the live interview from home, also shared the moment when he told his mother, Pat Wallingford, who told him supportively that she “didn’t care”.

And Phillip said he started to feel “lighter” after telling his family and friends that he “saved you” about these things.

He said he was not forced to make the announcement and said that “the time was right”.

But when Holly asked him about future relationships, he said, “I don’t think I don’t think there, I do it all at once now.

“And it has always been a slow process and there is no quick process afterwards, that was the big day, and that was the day I knew that everything indicated something.

“I couldn’t have done it if you hadn’t been, so I don’t know, there’s nobody, I’m not rushing to anyone.”

After the move, the hosts immediately embraced Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes Phillip and promised that they would be “the first to stand by you”.

The moderator has received numerous support from his celebrity friends, including David Walliams, Susanna Reid and Ant and Dec.

Ant and Dec said: “Huge respect and admiration for our friend @Schofe. I send love to you P and to your 3 lovely girls.”

David Walliams gave his support: “Today I send all my love to @Schofe. I have always valued him highly and now I have nothing but respect and admiration for him. Let us hope that we move towards a world in which nobody has to be used not out anymore, they can just be the way they are and celebrate it.

Susanna Reid supported her ITV co-star: “Love to @Schofe and his family”

Phillip Schofield smiles when he is pictured with his family, wife Stephanie and their daughters Molly and RubyCredit: Rex Features

Phillip Schofield said his family was great to support him

Phillip Schofield said he was hugged by his mother Pat Wallingford after telling her that Rex Features

Phillip Schofield has been showcasing Gordon the GopherCredit: BBC on the show for more than two decades

Phillip Schofield and Stephanie celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2018Credit: Instagram