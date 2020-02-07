Phillip Schofield should be welcomed for his brave decision to come out and have a conversation that will change lives – The Sun.

There is nothing more debilitating and soul-destroying than living in the closet.

The doors opened for me and I could really be myself when I was a teenager.

Phillip Schofield held back tears as he sat down at HollyCredit: ITV

It took 57 years for Phillip Schofield.

The decision he made yesterday was the bravest of his life.

It is very private for most of us. It’s about talking to friends and family that we fear may feel cheated.

The reactions are usually incredible, but they are the most difficult conversations a locked man or woman has to have.

Phillip Schofield announced that he is gay on today’s This MorningCredit: Rex Features

For Phillip, this conversation took place in front of a million people on daytime television yesterday.

He knew that his wife and daughters were at home, but also the country.

Phillip and I have had our problems in the past very publicly, but I can only welcome him in making this decision.

Talking to Holly Willoughby at 10 a.m. this morning will change lives.

Phillip Schofield said he was supported by his daughters Molly and Ruby together with his wife Stephanie LoweCredit: 3

Not only for many men who have spent decades in the closet, but also for the friends and family of those who come out later in life.

I have absolutely no doubt that Phillip loved his wife very much when they got married and had been working for their union for two decades.

Phillip has been married to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years

Sexuality is so much more complicated, confusing and ever changing than what many people think on the surface.

American clinical psychologist Alan Downs has recently published an incredible book called “The Velvet Rage: Overcoming the Pain of Homosexual Growing in a Heterosexual Male World”.

It’s about how life in the closet brings about many profound psychological problems for every gay man, including the feeling of being overwhelmed by intense anger and shame.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hug after InterviewCredit: Rex Features

I can only recommend it to Phillip. He will find that so much of what he has felt for so long is due to the barriers he had to create to protect himself.

He did an incredible thing this week, but getting out is just the beginning of his new life.