Phillip Schofield says he’s “thinner than Joseph” after the mystery of sexuality triggered huge weight loss – The Sun.

PHILLIP Schofield said he is thinner than he was 30 years after the stress of keeping the secret that he was gay caused huge weight loss.

The 57-year-old This Morning Star spoke exclusively to The Sun in his only interview on Sunday since it was released on Friday.

Schofield said the stress caused it to become thinner than when playing Joseph

He said: “It started to affect my health. I’m thinner now than I was 30 years ago with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. That’s what causes stress.

“When it got to the point where I thought, ‘This is starting to affect you, it is starting to affect your health and weight and all that.’ It was these two and a half hours. This morning everything is parked because of this is who you are.

“This is what you do. This is what you love. This is what you have always loved.”

Phillip took over the famous role of Joseph in the musical in 1991, when he was in his late 20s, after Jason Donovan quit the role.

The star alongside This Morning was co-hosted by Holly Willoughby

Phillip told his girlfriend Holly that he had accepted that he was gay

This Morning's moderator said that his 'amazing' wife Steph had known about his sexuality for some time.

Phillip told The Sun on Sunday that he knew he was gay when he was married to Steph Lowe 27 years ago.

He said, “I’m not saying I didn’t know. Whatever” there “was, I thought,” OK, whatever that is, you’re staying back because I’m happy. “

But he added, “If you ask someone who is gay, you know there is no confusion.”

Faithful wife Steph said, “We had the most emotionally painful time in our 27-year marriage.”

Phillip is pictured here with his wife Stephanie and their daughters Molly and Ruby.

The television veteran said his family was great to support him

The star also said he considered suicide while keeping his sexuality secret.

“And there is no question for me that it got very dark because it felt hopeless.

“It is not a question, in those moments when I could not see any way forward, it was Steph and my girls who – thanks to their strength – brought me back.

“But I fully understand why so many men and women commit suicide in this country.

Phillip said he wanted to be honest with his family.

“I had Steph and I had my girls and I don’t think I could have left them like that. But if I didn’t have their support, who knows?”

The ITV moderator admits to harboring the explosive truth about his sexuality, which was gradually causing psychological damage.

He said, “I had to tell the truth, because if I’m honest, it affected my head. It started to harm me and it hurt a lot.

“The whole family noticed the change in me. I became very, very quiet, very depressed, and locked myself in. “

Phillip Schofield reveals the moment when his daughters jumped up and hugged him tightly after finding out that he was gay