Phillip Schofield comes out of a sincere interview this morning as a homosexual

Phillip Schofield started today on ITVs this morning, after being released as a gay on Instagram.

In a brave and honest chat with Holly Willoughby, the 57-year-old TV presenter spoke about the pain he has experienced over the years.

He said: “You know this has been bothering me for a long time and I think everyone is doing these things at their own pace and when they think the time is right.

“It has digested my head lately and has become a problem in my head, so I came on stage when I thought we were sitting here every day and a great, brave person telling their story, and I think I was to be that person. I think everything you can be in your life is honest to yourself. “

Phillip has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for 27 years – with whom he has two daughters.

Phillip with his wife Stephanie and daughters Ruby and Molly (Getty Images)

Speaking of his wife and children, Phillip admitted that he felt “guilty,” but added that he could not be happier because of their “love and support.”

Visibly emotionally he said: “I feel a bit lighter, but I am also very aware that there is no doubt that it causes pain and upset.”

The presenter insisted that he “never had secrets” with his wife, despite the fact that he came out after two decades of marriage, and revealed that it was something they both had to deal with.

He continued: “It is tough, but this is not something that happened quickly. We have experienced this together and we have been honest and open.

“I cannot write in any statement what I feel about this woman. She is amazing. There is no one in my life who has supported me as a woman as she could.”

Recalling the moment he came to his daughters Molly (27) and Ruby (24), he said: “It was not easy, but they are so wonderful in their love and support. I sat down and told them, and they gave me a hug and said, “This is fine and we will always be a family.” We will always be. “

Holly and Phil (Getty Images)

While comforting her co-host in the ITV breakfast show, Holly asked if Phillip had thought about “future relationships,” although he admitted that dating was far away.

“I don’t think so, I don’t think about it. I do it every day as it comes,” he explained.

“It has always been a slow process and there is no quick process after this. This was the big day and I could not have done it without you. I am running towards no one. There is no one!”

Phil’s brave interview received a warm response from viewers and friends – who rushed to Twitter to share their support.

Presenter Jake Humphrey, who went to the social media site, wrote: “So proud of and happy for @Schofe. A proof of the power of being and his families, and also a proof of the fact that we live now, is a society in which you can be yourself and be accepted for that. Many love friend. “

“So proud of you @ Schofe,” added Dr. Ranj Singh, who shared an emoji with a love heart.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Mario Falcone also handed out and said: Well done by @ Schofe … must have taken everything to be so open and honest. And that his wife and children are so supportive. “

“After being married for 27 years, Phillip Schofield became gay. Fair play for him to face, “one viewer remarked.

It comes after Phillip shared a personal statement on Instagram, as he revealed: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s apparently perfect life, what problems he’s struggling with, or the state of his well-being – and so you don’t know what got me consumed in recent years.

He added: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have become aware of the fact that I am gay.”

An excerpt from Phillip’s statement (Intsagram @Schofe)