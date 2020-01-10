Philips Hue Lightstrip Bluetooth revealed, to work without bridge

Loading...

A new Philips Hue Lightstrip Bluetooth seems to be on the way as the German site Hueblog has spotted the company asking for FCC approval for two new models…

Model 9290022691 is the 2 meter LightStrip with AC adapter and model 9290022692 is a 1 meter LightStrip which can be attached to an existing LightStrip. The maximum length of this product is 10 meters.

Support for Bluetooth as well as the ZigBee standard will allow the new Philips Hue bridgeless Lightstrips to be used.

The company’s main products work via the ZigBee protocol, which requires a hub – called a Hue bridge – connected to your router. The offering of products that support Bluetooth also eliminates the need for this, making getting to grips with Hue both easier and cheaper.

The company already offers a range of Bluetooth compatible bulbs in addition to ZigBee, launched last summer. There are currently 19 different bulb packs, covering the A19, BR30, candle, G25, ST19 and GU10 fixtures.

Light strips are arguably the most versatile lighting product available in the Hue range. They can be cut to length and several strips can be connected together. We have seven.

Uses include kitchen countertop lighting under shelves, shelving, cabinets, cabinets, TV stands and accent lighting for everything from sofas under desks.

There is no indication as of when the Philips Hue Lightstrip Bluetooth will go on sale.

Hueblog has a few things on its wish list for future Hue Lightstrips.

There are two main things on the user list: significantly smaller distances between individual LEDs and areas to be individually controlled for simultaneous display of different colors.

I must say that I would appreciate a denser LED spacing, to avoid the “arch” effect visible in the reflected lights of the existing strips (which can be seen in the photo above here).

