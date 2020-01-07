Philips Hue expands outdoor options with two-way `` Appear '' wall light and spot

Loading...

Signify’s range of Philips Hue outdoor lamps is expanding with a new wall light and new low-voltage spotlights and spotlights. The latest products supported by HomeKit offer customers even more options for personalized outdoor lighting.

Signify shared the news at CES today:

Bringing your outdoor space to life and creating the mood for any occasion has never been easier. With these new products, you can customize your facade or backyard with 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light.

The first is the new Appear wall light which provides light both upwards and downwards in a directed triangle.

For the new low-voltage options, there is the Lily XL projector which offers greater light output than the existing Lily projector.

And the Philips Hue Econic range now includes a low-voltage floor lamp, ideal for sidewalks and paths.

Finally, a new 100 W outdoor power supply and a 2.5-meter extension cord complete the announcements of new Philips Hue products.

The Philips Hue Appear and Lily XL projector will be priced at $ 139.99 with the low-voltage Philips Hue Econic for $ 129.99.

All new Philips Hue products will hit the market in mid-March this spring.

“With our latest additions to the Philips Hue outdoor collection, we are providing consumers with endless possibilities to create unique and personalized lighting effects that enhance the appeal of the sidewalk of their home and create the right atmosphere for every occasion”, said Jasper Vervoort, business manager, residential systems. & lights, Philips Hue at Signify. “This way they can make the most of their time at home, while having a welcoming and safe environment for themselves, their household members and others.”

Check out other Philips Hue products on their website and in their Amazon store.

