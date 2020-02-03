Philippines reports the world’s first virus death outside of China | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The death toll in China increased by 45 to 304, and the number of cases worldwide rose to over 14,550, according to the Chinese Health Commission and other countries. The vast majority of those infected are in China; about 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries.

The US reported their ninth case on Sunday, involving a woman from Santa Clara County in the San Francisco Bay Area who arrived in the US to visit relatives after recently traveling to Wuhan.

A hospital specially built to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan is expected to open on Monday, just 10 days after construction has started. A second hospital will open soon.

Also, six officials in Huanggang City, next to Wuhan in Hubei Province, were fired for “poor performance” in dealing with the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. It quoted the mayor as saying that the city’s ability to treat patients remained inadequate and there was a serious shortage of medical supplies such as protective clothing and medical masks.

With nearly 10 million people in the Zhejiang Province on the coast, the Wenzhou Trade and Production Center limited people to their homes, leaving only one family member out every other day to buy the necessary supplies. Huanggang, where 7 million people live, imposed similar measures on Saturday.

With no end in sight before the outbreak, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere have extended the holiday period of the Lunar New Year, until the end of this week, well into February to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.

Wenzhou, located approximately 800 km from Wuhan, postponed the reopening of government buildings until 9 February, businesses until 17 February and schools until 1 March. The city has reported 241 confirmed cases of the virus, one of the highest levels outside of Hubei.

Similar measures have been announced in the provinces and cities of Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guizhou, Hebei and Hunan, while the major cities of Shanghai and Beijing have also closed schools and public offices indefinitely.

Despite its own drastic travel restrictions, China has scraped on the restrictions imposed by foreign governments, and criticizes Washington’s order to prohibit access to most non-citizens who have visited China in the past two weeks. Apart from damaging China’s international reputation, such steps can aggravate a domestic economy that has been growing in the lowest decades.

The crisis is the latest confrontation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has been hit for months by anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the re-election of Taiwan’s pro-independence president and criticism of human rights violations in Xinjiang’s traditional Islamic territory.

New Zealand announced on Sunday that it is temporarily prohibiting travelers from China to protect the South Pacific region against the virus. The 14-day ban applies to foreigners leaving China, but not to residents of New Zealand. New Zealand has also increased its travel advice for China to “No travel”, the highest level.

Qatar Airways joined the growing number of airlines suspending flights to mainland China. Indonesia and Oman also stopped the flights, just like Saudi Arabia’s national flagship, Saudia.

State-run media from Saudi Arabia reported that 10 Saudi students were evacuated during a special flight from Wuhan. It said the students would be screened on arrival and placed in quarantine for 14 days.

During the weekend, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens from Wuhan. A Turkish military transport aircraft with 42 people arrived in Ankara on Saturday evening. A French chartered aircraft made its way to France on Sunday with 300 evacuees from a large number of European and African countries. And Morocco flew 167 people home, mostly students.

Indonesia flew 241 civilians from Wuhan on Sunday and put them in quarantine for two weeks on the remote Natuna Islands. Hundreds of residents protested against the move.

Europe has so far infected 25 people with the virus. The German Red Cross reported two more cases there on Sunday, both German citizens who were flown in on Saturday with an air transport of 128 people from Wuhan. Eight previous cases in Germany were all linked to an auto parts factory.

France has six issues; Russia, Italy and Great Britain each have two, and Finland, Sweden and Spain each have one.

German Health Minister Spahn said he had spoken with his American colleague and agreed that the Group of Seven Health Ministers should hold a teleconference on how to coordinate efforts against the corona virus.

“It doesn’t help if one country takes action alone, and certainly not in Europe,” said Spahn. The other G-7 members are France, Italy, Japan, Canada and Great Britain.

The national security adviser to the Trump government, Robert O’Brien, said on CBS ‘Face the Nation’ that the Chinese have certainly been more transparent so far than in previous crises, and we appreciate that and we continue to provide assistance to the Chinese. “

“At the moment, there is no reason for Americans to panic,” he added. “This is a low risk, we think in the US”

Vietnam counted the seventh case, a Vietnamese-American man who had a two-hour stopover in Wuhan en route from the US to Ho Chi Minh City. The country ordered schools to close for at least a week in 19 of the 54 provinces and cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, which together account for more than 4 million students.

Rubber gloves manufacturers in Malaysia, the top producer of such equipment, promised to donate 18 million gloves to Wuhan. “While Malaysians are concerned about the spread of the virus to our shores, we are equally sympathetic to China,” said Prime Minister of Industry, Teresa Kok.

The number of confirmed cases will continue to grow because thousands of copies of suspected cases have yet to be tested, said the WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea.

