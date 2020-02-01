Philippines report 1st virus death outside of China

BEIJING – The Philippines reported on Sunday the first death of a new virus outside of China, where the authorities postponed the opening of schools in the worst affected province and the World Health Organization instructed the countries to prepare for the disease to spread among their population scattered.

The Philippine Ministry of Health said that a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was admitted on January 25 after he had a fever, cough, and sore throat. He developed severe pneumonia, and in his last few days, “the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however, the patient’s condition deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his death.”

The man’s 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, tested positive for the virus and remains isolated in the hospital in Manila. She is the second case in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, six officials in Huanggang City, adjacent to the Wuhan Epicenter in Hubei Province, have been fired for “poor performance” in dealing with the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

It quoted the mayor as saying that the city’s ability to treat patients remained inadequate and there was a serious shortage of medical supplies such as protective clothing and medical masks.

Figures from the National Health Commission showed an increase of 45 in the number of deaths and 2,590 in the number of cases for a total of 14,380, well above the number of infected in the outbreak of SARS in 2002-03, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which broke out in South China before it spread worldwide.

With the outbreak showing few signs of decline, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere have extended the Lunar New Year holiday until the end of this week, well into February. The annual travel crisis of millions of people returning from their hometown to the city is thought to be a major threat to secondary infections at a time when authorities are encouraging people to avoid public gatherings.

All Hubei schools will postpone the opening of the new semester until further notice and students from elsewhere who have visited during the holidays will also be exempt from classes.

Far away on the southeast coast of China, the Wenzhou production hub postponed the opening of government buildings until 9 February, private companies until 17 February and schools until 1 March.

With nearly 10 million people, Wenzhou has reported 241 confirmed cases of the virus, representing one of the highest levels outside of Hubei. Similar measures have been announced in the provinces and cities of Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guizhou, Hebei and Hunan, while the major cities of Shanghai and Beijing were awaiting developments indefinitely.

Despite drastic travel restrictions at home, China has been shocked by the restrictions imposed by foreign governments, and has criticized Washington’s order to grant most non-citizens access to China who have visited China in the last two weeks . Aside from China’s international reputation, such steps can aggravate a domestic economy that has been growing in the lowest decades.

The crisis is only the last to confront Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has been struggling for months with anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong, the re-election of Taiwan’s pro-independence president and criticism of human rights violations in traditional Islamic northwest of Xinjiang. Economically, Xi is confronted with lagging demand and considerably slower growth at home, while the tariff war with the US remains largely unresolved.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced similar travel measures on Saturday, after Japan and Singapore.

South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens from Wuhan, the city in the center of an area where around 50 million people are prevented from leaving a major anti-virus effort. The evacuated went into a two-week quarantine.

On Sunday, South Korea reported three more cases for a total of 15. They included an evacuee, a Chinese relative of a man who tested positive and a man who returned from Wuhan.

Indonesia flew back 241 nationals from Wuhan on Sunday and placed them in quarantine on remote Natuna Islands for two weeks.

The rapid spread of the virus in two months prompted the World Health Organization to launch a global emergency on Thursday.

That statement “has reversed the turn” of a cautious attitude to recommend that governments prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, said the WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea. Most of the cases reported so far are people who have visited China or their relatives.

The agency acted for poorer countries that might not be equipped to respond, Galea said. Such a statement requires a coordinated international response and can provide more money and resources.

The WHO said it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

“Countries need to prepare for possible imports to identify cases as early as possible and to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

Australia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam all reported new cases on Saturday. Spain confirmed his first case – a German man who was in close contact with an infected person in Germany and then traveled to the Canary Islands with friends. Four friends who have been admitted to hospital with him have shown no symptoms.

Both the new virus and SARS come from the coronavirus family, including those that cause a cold.

The death rate in China is declining, but the number of confirmed cases will continue to grow because thousands of copies of suspected cases have yet to be tested, Galea said.

“The case fatality ratio is coming to a much lower level than we reported three, now four weeks ago,” he said.

Although scientists expect a limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contact, they are concerned about the spread of infections to people who may be less exposed.

___

Associated Press writers Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, and Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.