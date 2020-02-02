Philippines report 1st coronavirus death outside of China

BEIJING – The Philippines reported the first death by a new virus outside of China on Sunday, where the authorities delayed the opening of schools in the most affected province and tightened quarantine measures in a town that only allowed one family member to buy supplies .

The Philippine Ministry of Health said that a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was admitted on January 25 after he had a fever, cough, and sore throat. He developed severe pneumonia, and in his last few days, “the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however, the patient’s condition deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his death.”

The man’s 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, also tested positive for the virus and remains in hospital isolation in Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved a temporary ban for all travelers, except Filipinos, from China and its autonomous regions. Similar restrictions have been imposed by the US, Japan, Singapore and Australia, despite criticism from China and an assessment by the World Health Organization that they unnecessarily harm trade and travel.

The death toll in China increased by 45 to 304 and the number of cases by 2,590 to 14,380, according to the National Health Commission, well above the number of SARS outbreaks in 2002-03, or severe acute respiratory syndrome that broke out in South Africa. China and spread worldwide.

Meanwhile, six officials in Huanggang City, adjacent to the Wuhan Epicenter in Hubei Province, have been fired for “poor performance” in dealing with the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

It quoted the mayor as saying that the city’s ability to treat patients remained inadequate and there was a serious shortage of medical supplies such as protective clothing and medical masks.

After Huanggang, the Wenzhou Trade Center on the Zhejiang Coast also restricted people to homes, leaving only one family member out every other day to buy the necessary supplies.

With the outbreak showing few signs of decline, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere have extended the Lunar New Year holiday until the end of this week, well into February. The annual travel crisis of millions of people returning from their hometown to the city is thought to be a major threat to secondary infections at a time when authorities are encouraging people to avoid public gatherings.

All Hubei schools will postpone the opening of the new semester until further notice and students from elsewhere who have visited during the holidays will also be exempt from classes.

Far away on the southeast coast of China, the Wenzhou production hub postponed the opening of government buildings until 9 February, private companies until 17 February and schools until 1 March.

With nearly 10 million people, Wenzhou has reported 241 confirmed cases of the virus, one of the highest levels outside of Hubei. Similar measures have been announced in the provinces and cities of Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guizhou, Hebei and Hunan, while the major cities of Shanghai and Beijing were awaiting developments indefinitely.

Despite drastic travel restrictions at home, China has been shocked by the restrictions imposed by foreign governments, and has criticized Washington’s order to grant most non-citizens access to China who have visited China in the last two weeks . Aside from China’s international reputation, such steps can aggravate a domestic economy that has been growing in the lowest decades.

The crisis is the latest confrontation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has been hit for months by anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong, the re-election of the pro-independence president of Taiwan and criticism of human rights violations in traditional Muslim northwestern territory from Xinjiang. Economically, Xi is confronted with lagging demand and considerably slower growth at home, while the tariff war with the US remains largely unresolved.

New Zealand announced on Sunday that it is temporarily prohibiting travelers from China to protect the South Pacific region against the virus. The 14-day ban applies to foreigners leaving China, but not to residents of New Zealand. New Zealand has also increased its travel advice for China to “No travel”, the highest level.

Qatar Airways was among a growing number of airlines that suspended flights to mainland China. The Doha-based airline said on its website that its flights would stop on Monday. It accused “significant operational challenges caused by entry restrictions imposed by a number of countries” for the suspension of flights.

Indonesia and Oman also stopped flights to China, as did Saudi Arabia’s national flagship.

State-run media from Saudi Arabia reported that 10 Saudi students were evacuated during a special flight from Wuhan. It said the students would be screened on arrival and placed in quarantine for 14 days.

This weekend, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens from Wuhan. They went into a two-week quarantine.

On Sunday, South Korea reported three more cases for a total of 15. They included an evacuee, a Chinese relative of a man who tested positive and a man who returned from Wuhan. India reported a second case, also in the southern state of Kerala.

South Korea also blocked foreigners who have stayed in the country or traveled to Hubei province in the last 14 days after entering.

Indonesia flew back 241 nationals from Wuhan on Sunday and put them in quarantine for two weeks on the remote Natuna Islands. Hundreds of residents protested against the move, with one saying: “This is not because we have no sense of solidarity with fellow citizens. But because we fear that they can infect us with the deadly virus from China. “

A Turkish military transport plane with 42 people arrived on Saturday evening from Wutan in Ankara. The 32 Turkish, six Azerbaijani, three Georgian citizens and one Albanian will be observed for 14 days, along with 20 staff who participated in the evacuation, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Vietnam counted the seventh case, a Vietnamese-American man who had a two-hour stopover in Wuhan en route from the US to Ho Chi Minh City.

The rapid spread of the virus in two months prompted the WHO to launch a global emergency on Thursday.

That statement “has reversed the turn” of a cautious attitude to recommend that governments prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, said the WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea. Most of the cases reported so far are people who have visited China or their relatives.

The WHO said it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

“Countries need to prepare for possible imports to identify cases as early as possible and to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

Both the new virus and SARS come from the coronavirus family, including those that cause a cold.

The death rate in China is declining, but the number of confirmed cases will continue to grow because thousands of copies of suspected cases have yet to be tested, Galea said.

“The case fatality ratio is coming to a much lower level than we reported three, now four weeks ago,” he said.

Although scientists expect a limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contact, they are concerned about the spread of infections to people who may be less exposed.

