Philippines recommends evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

There are an estimated 15,000-17,000 Indians now in Iraq, mostly in the Kurdistan, Basra, Najaf and Karbala regions. About 30,000-40,000 Indians visit Baghdad, Karbala, Najaf and Samarrah every year for pilgrimages.

There are an estimated 1,600 Filipinos and their family members in Iraq, including many who work for American facilities and commercial institutions. President Rodrigo Duterte and senior officials have been holding emergency meetings since the weekend to discuss evacuation plans.

Duterte said at the end of Tuesday that he deployed a special envoy to get assurances from the leaders of Iraq and Iran that Filipinos would be spared in the event of a major outbreak of violence.

“Just to get the assurance that my countrymen have the exit in case hell breaks out,” Duterte told reporters.

Philippine officials were finalizing details of evacuation plans in the increasingly tense Middle East, but the Manila Coast Guard said that a new patrol vessel on its way to the Philippines was ordered to go to the Middle East in case Philippine workers must be freed immediately from any danger. The ship can carry a maximum of 500 people at any time.

“In the event of a conflict, Filipino workers will be taken overseas to safer ports where they can be transferred as needed,” said the Coast Guard and temporarily added the Philippine ship to Oman or Dubai.

The estimated 7,000 employees in Iran and Iraq are a small fraction of the hundreds of thousands of Filipinos who work in countries along the Persian Gulf.

The Philippines is a leading source of labor worldwide, with about one-tenth of the more than 100 million people working abroad, primarily as household helpers, construction workers, sailors and professionals.

