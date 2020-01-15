Philippine volcano shivers more, lava spits half a mile high paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The warning level since the Sunday eruption started is 4, indicating that a dangerous eruption is possible in hours to days. Level 5, the highest, means that such an eruption is ongoing.

Since Sunday, more than 350 volcanic earthquakes have been registered near Taal, said spokesman Stephane Dujarric in New York.

The Philippine institute said about 50 volcanic earthquakes were detected during eight hours on Tuesday, suggesting rising magma. It also warned that heavy and prolonged ash fall was possible in nearby villages.

“The speed of the rise of magma is important (in determining) when the volcano will have a strong eruption and whether it will slow down and freeze,” said Renato Solidum, who heads the institute. “From now on we don’t see any activities slowing down and the earthquakes are still going on.”

More than 38,000 people have been moved to more than 200 evacuation centers so far, Dujarric said. He said that UN teams are visiting centers and supporting authorities who have asked for help to get face masks.

The picturesque volcano in the middle of a lake in the Batangas province to the south of Manila came to life on Sunday in a powerful explosion that shot a 15-kilometer column of ash, steam and rock into the sky. Clouds of volcanic ash that blew over Manila, 65 kilometers to the north, closed the country’s main airport on Sunday and part of Monday until the ashes fell.

More than 500 international and domestic flights were canceled or delayed due to the nightly closure of the airport, affecting around 80,000 passengers, airport manager Ed Monreal told The Associated Press.

“Hopefully the wind direction will not change. As long as the ash fall does not reach us, we can return to normal, “said Monreal.

The disaster management agency had more than 40,000 evacuees in Batangas and the nearby Cavite provinces that were housed in nearly 200 evacuation centers. Officials expected the number to swell.

Solidum warned residents to return to high-risk villages based on perceptions that the eruption was declining. He warned of pyroclastic currents, overheated material from the volcano that can travel at great speed and burn everything in its path.

Solidum said it would take time to ease Taal’s peace and make the lives of affected villagers normal again, but added that it is difficult to predict the volcano’s behavior with certainty.

“We need to make sure that people and of course the government understand that this is not an activity that will only last a short time,” Solidum told a press conference.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited the badly hit Batangas, which has been declared a disaster area for faster disbursement of emergency funds. Together with senior disaster management officials and cabinet members, he promised that the national government would help clean up and rebuild the destroyed province as soon as the eruption ends.

The government’s disaster relief agency did not provide details of damage, but journalists saw dozens of homes destroyed by heavy ash and frequent earthquakes in two Batangas areas.

At least six people were taken to a hospital in the city of Tagaytay in Cavite because of respiratory diseases caused by the ashes, said Health Minister Francisco Duque III.

The eruption did not lead directly to deaths or major damage. The death of a driver in a crash on an asphalted road was linked to slippery conditions.

The small island where the 311 meter high volcano is located has long been designated as a “permanent danger zone”, although fishing villages have existed there for a long time. Those villages were all evacuated, although volcanology officials have insisted on a total evacuation of endangered communities within a radius of 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) from Taal.

Taal’s last disastrous eruption, in 1965, killed hundreds of people. It is the second most restive of about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where much of the world’s seismic activity takes place.

A long-sleeping volcano, Mount Pinatubo, blew its summit north of Manila in 1991 into one of the largest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds of people.

Gomez reported from Manila. Associated Press journalists Celine Rosario and Kiko Rosario in Manila, Aaron Favila in Tagaytay and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Joeal Calupitan and Jim Gomez, The Associated Press