“We’ve lost everything, our house is damaged, but I have to pick up my pots and cookware and other things. They don’t have to be very, very strict,” Erlinda Landicho, 59, told The Associated Press.

Landicho, who fled with her son from the municipality of Lemery when the volcano erupted, was one of the many villagers who were stopped by the police to re-enter the town covered with ashes. A fire truck blocked an important access road and the police set up checkpoints. Beyond the barricade, Lemery looked like a ghost town, partially wrapped in swirling ashes.

More than 121,000 people fled their homes only in Batangas province, which declared a state of disaster to allow for faster release of emergency funds. According to a provincial disaster response agency, at least 373 evacuation sites were packed with displaced persons and needed more ash masks, portable toilets, bottled water and sleeping mats.

The government’s main disaster office reported that just over 65,000 people were displaced by the eruption in Batangas and Cavite province. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Among the displaced, there were around 5,000 people living on the island where the Taal volcano is located. The island had been a popular tourist destination because of the breathtaking view of the crater lake of the volcano and the lush hills full of trees and birds. Some villagers stole past checkpoints to pick up some of the hundreds of cows and horses that they left behind, reinforcing the coast guard and police force cordon.

A villager who returned from the island described to AP how the island now looks like an ash-covered wasteland.

There are approximately four villages on the island, despite being a permanent danger zone. Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana has recommended that villagers cannot be returned.

The 1,020 feet (311 meters) Language is one of the smallest volcanoes in the world, but also one of the most remaining of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines. The Southeast Asian archipelago of more than 100 million people is located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, the series of faults around the ocean basin where the most earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in the world occur.

Gomez reported from Manila. Associated Press journalist Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

Aaron Favila and Jim Gomez, The Associated Press