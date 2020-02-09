Philip Hobbs believes Altior has a lot to prove as Nicky Henderson looks forward to the best Champion Chase in years

TRAINER Philip Hobbs believes that a resurrecting Altior has yet to prove one point.

His Defi Du Seuil meets Nicky Henderson’s star in the champion chase Altior recovered in Newbury on Saturday.

After Altior’s stuttering campaign took off in the spirit of play, the bookmakers made the couple 2-1 favorites for what is billed as the race of the festival.

However, Hobbs insists that it is difficult to read a lot about Saturday’s second grade.

He said: “I think it is impossible to tell Newbury whether he has returned to his best.

“But he obviously has a much better race than the first time.”

After Altior’s undefeated run, Grim was ended by Cyrname In Ascot, and a reported abscess held him back, Defi Du Seuil had been the one to be beaten.

Queen Mother Champion Chase betting

Defi Du Seuil 2-1

Altior 2-1

Chacan Pour Soi 11-4

A Plus Tard 8-1

Cilaos Emery 10-1

Un De Sceaux 16-1

Sceau Royal 25-1

Politologist 25-1

Dynamite dollar 33-1

Hobbs’ star is undefeated this season after winning two Grade 1 at Tingle Creek and Clarence House.

A resurgent altior provides exciting prospects in Prestbury Park, but Hobbs – who still has a Ryanair option with Defi Du Seuil – is ready for the fight.

He added: “We said from the start that the chase was the most likely target and that its season, especially last time, went very well.”

Henderson is thrilled that Altior is back in the game and can’t wait for a clash to occur in Cheltenham.

He said, “This is the best queen mother in a few years. Altior is going to have a big fight and we’re going to have a hell of a race.

“Everyone says about Defi Du Seuil and Chacan pour Soi Being his main opponent – and we respect them – but we’re back in the game.

“Newbury was an important day in his life considering what was said and written about him. Some said he was gone, but we never doubted him. “