Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty under investigation for allegedly hitting fan

Gritty – the Philadelphia Flyers’ viral mascot – is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old fan last November, reports NBC News.

What happened: The incident allegedly took place during a photo shoot in November with Flyers fans at the Wells Fargo Center, according to NBC News.

The boy’s father, Chris Greenwell, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the team invited his family to meet Gritty as they had a subscription.

Greenwell said her son and Gritty had played after the photo shoot. Her son patted her on the head. Greenwell alleges that Gritty jumped from her chair, ran to her son and hit him on the back.

According to NBC News, Greenwell said in an email: “I know it was wrong for my son to pat him on the head safely but for a Flyer employee to be punched to someone with their back turned and to hurt a 13 year old boy is an assault, unprofessional and unacceptable to your organization. “

Reaction: The Philadelphia Flyers have denied the charges against the mascot, according to ESPN.