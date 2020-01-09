Loading...

(Courtesy of Philadelphia Eagles)

The Philadelphia Eagles alternate with Receiver’s coach Carson Walch.

The Eagles are expected to part with OC Mike Groh and WR Carson Walch today, league sources @mortreport and me say.

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2020

In his first season in Philadelphia, Walch worked with a team that included experienced recipients Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. Under the leadership of Walch, Jeffery had the highest reception performance (843) and the highest reception numbers (65) in a single season since 2014 despite the absence of the first three games of the regular season. Agholor recorded career highs at receptions (64) and post-catch yards (350).

The Winona State All-American, All-Region and All-Conference Running-Back, Receiver and Return specialist from 1996-1999 got a job at is alma mater to start his coaching career. He joined CFL in 2010 under Marc Trestman, then joined Trestman at Chicago Bears in 2013 and 2014. Mike Groh, who served as reception coach in Chicago under Trestman, brought Walch to Philly, but was also released by the Eagles.

“It was not an easy decision for me and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch have contributed to the organization and my employees. They were a big part of our success last season, ”said Pederson.

“This is one of the most difficult parts of the job, and something that troubles me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I think are in the best interest of the future football team.”

Walch spent two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos as an offensive coordinator and reception coach (2017) and reception coach plus passport coordinator (2016).