Phil Spencer teases the following from Obsidian

Phil Spencer, the head of the Xbox brand at Microsoft, teased Obsidian's next major video game during a podcast interview on December 23, 2019, with Lawrence Hryb, the program director for the Microsoft gaming network Xbox Live. Lawrence is also popularly known for his Xbox gamertag "Major Nelson" and his blog and podcast offer a glimpse into ministry at Microsoft's Xbox division.

During the interview, Larry mentions that he was with Obsidian during the launch of the Outer Worlds and Phil answers that Obsidian is a great team and asks Larry if he knew what they were working on. Larry mentions Grounded, the cooperative survival game with "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids", developed by a small team of 12 members at Obsidian and recently announced on X019 (London). Phil interrupts him with an intriguing answer – "Yes, no, I meant the whole team". Larry replies with "They work on cool things!".

Obsidian has already announced that DLC for The Outer Worlds is planned for 2020 and that "the story is expanding". With their experimental view of the survival genre with Grounded, and the next big game plagued by Phil, Obsidian certainly seems to have his hands full for the near future. This new game will definitely be launched on the Xbox Series X, the powerful next-gen console from Microsoft coming holiday 2020.

