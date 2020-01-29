Phil Spencer offers a quick update of the initiative

We are rapidly advancing into the next generation of video game consoles, and both Microsoft and Sony are preparing the latest consoles for launch this Christmas. While both are likely preparing the console with new and exciting video game versions, we know that Microsoft will not be launching an Xbox Series X console exclusively at launch, as all titles from first-party studios will soon be available on the latest generation Xbox One console platform.

This means that Xbox One owners may have a chance to watch The Initiative’s upcoming video game. For those unfamiliar with the studio, this is a new Microsoft studio working on their debut title. We don’t know yet what the studio has planned, but we’ve received a small update to The Initiative.

According to Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, the team is really challenging to do some new things and apparently work on some old things in new ways. So could we possibly see some kind of remake from the development team, or will it be completely new? Unfortunately, this is a question that we have not yet been answered, although we may get some information from the studio when E3 2020 starts this year. Of course, this is speculative on our part, so for now we just have to wait until something official becomes public.

Source: Twitter