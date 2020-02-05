Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, believes that Google and Amazon are the “main competitors of the future”

The gaming community loves to play the three big gaming companies against each other – PlayStation, Microsoft and Nintendo. However, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in a new interview that he doesn’t see Nintendo and Sony as competitors of the company.

Spencer expects Amazon and Google to be the company’s biggest competitors in the future, and that goes for Sony and Nintendo as well. However, he notes that Google and Amazon have invested tens of billions of dollars in streaming games that can reach up to 7 billion users.

For Spencer, this is the ultimate goal – getting most players to play the games they create. It will be difficult to get two big monolith companies out of the way if Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft are always fighting. Google Stadia has had a rocky start in the past vacation, but the potential is certainly there.

Check out the highlighted portion of the interview from the minutes below:

“When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a lot of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors for the future.

That shouldn’t disregard Nintendo and Sony, but traditional game companies have gotten a bit out of position. I think you could try recreating Azure, but we’ve invested tens of billions of dollars in cloud over the years. “

“I don’t want to get into an argument about format wars with these people, while Amazon and Google focus on how to get 7 billion people around the world to play. Ultimately, that’s the goal.”

In similar news, Phil Spencer recently released a brief update on Microsoft’s new game from the new studio – The Initiative. For those unfamiliar with the studio, this is a new Microsoft studio working on their debut title. We don’t know yet what the studio has planned, but we’ve received a small update to The Initiative. Find out more about the initiative here!

Phil Spencer has managed to flip the Xbox brand over the past few years, but with the next generation consoles that will appear this year, the ball is now up for grabs. Do you agree that Spencer is the main competitor for Google and Amazon in the future? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Minutes