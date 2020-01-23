Pharmaceutical Managing Director John Kapoor sentenced to 66 months in prison in an opioid trial: NPR

John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics, was convicted in a bribery and setback program that, according to prosecutors, has fueled the opioid crisis.

Charles Krupa / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Charles Krupa / AP

Charles Krupa / AP

Updated at 5:30 p.m. ET

Former billionaire and pharma manager John Kapoor was sentenced to five years and six months in prison. His conviction is the culmination of months of criminal prosecution in Boston, Moakley, USA, which led to the first successful persecution of pharmaceutical workers who have been linked to the opioid epidemic.

The 76-year-old is the founder of Insys Therapeutics, which manufactured the potent opioid pain reliever Subsys and marketed it aggressively.

Kapoor’s 66-month sentence is significantly shorter than the 15-year sentence recommended by the Attorney General, but it is more than the year demanded by Kapoor’s defense lawyers to maintain executive innocence and highlight his old age as a reason for a short prison term have sentence.

District judge Allison Burroughs said that she had been sentenced to less prison sentence considering Kapoor’s advanced age and philanthropy, and “his central role in the offense,” the Associated Press reported.

Kapoor and four other executives were found guilty of causing a criminal conspiracy last year that bribed doctors to prescribe the company’s medicine, including patients who didn’t need it. Then they lied to insurance companies to make sure the expensive oral fentanyl spray is covered.

The pain reliever, which was intended for cancer patients, could cost up to $ 19,000 a month.

Two other executives pleaded guilty and became cooperating witnesses.

The other executives received significantly less prison terms between one year and 33 months than recommended by the federal prosecutor.

The previous day, Alec Burlakoff, Insys sales director, was sentenced to 26 months in prison for his role in the bribery and fraud program.

“This was an greed offense” Burroughs said before Burlakoff’s conviction.

The sales representative hired a stripper as a Subsys sales representative to convince doctors to improve prescriptions. The woman named Sunrise Lee was eventually promoted to oversee a third of the company’s sales department.

“I didn’t think about who we were at Insys and how unethical what we were doing,” he told the judge Thursday, Bloomberg said. “The only thing I could think of was how to keep up with the fast and furious pace it takes to get ahead.”

For the federal government, this was a landmark process in which business leaders were charged under the Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act [RICO]. Experts saw a message in the process to pharmaceutical companies that they would be held accountable for their alleged role in combating the opioid crisis.

“I think this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Brad Bailey, a former attorney general and current defense attorney who has followed the Insys process closely. “It is a template that prosecutors will continue to use.”

While these seven Insys executives were on trial and awaiting conviction, the company reached an agreement with the government to settle criminal and civil investigations. Insys agreed to pay $ 225 million and admitted the kickback program. Shortly after the agreement was announced, the company filed for bankruptcy.

Bailey said that between the prison terms and the company’s financial problems, “there is no question that this was a warning story for all executives.”

Ameet Sarpatwari, a doctor and deputy director of the Regulatory, Therapeutic and Legal Program at Harvard University, believes this study will have a frightening effect on the pharmaceutical industry.

“This is an important warning to other pharmaceutical manufacturers and executives considering distributing their products through aggressive and potentially legally questionable marketing measures,” said Sarpatwari. “The consequences for such acts may not only be fines – which in the past were just the cost of doing business – but possibly prison terms as well.”

However, he said this successful law enforcement did not mean that the practices that contributed to over-prescription and opioid addiction would cease.

“Many of the activities you see in the industry that are effective are technically legal. If so, will this curb this aggressive tactic? No, but there will be a second thought about pushing the boundaries.” said Sarpatwari. “I think this will hopefully be a helpful fallout from the fall.”