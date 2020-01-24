P&G's interactive Super Bowl ad will include several brands - Adweek

Procter & Gamble owns a number of the world’s best known CPG brands, from Tide to Always, SK-II to Head & Shoulders. Several of these brands are highlighted on the conglomerate’s Super Bowl spot – in a single commercial.

P & G’s Super Bowl 54 will feature some of the most famous mascots and speakers, including Sophia Vergara from Head & Shoulders, Isaiah Mustafa from Old Spice, and the Charmin Ultra Strong bear with glasses. The spot is scheduled to air in the fourth quarter of the Big Game.

The multi-brand element is not the only quality that makes the P&G display unique. The company also takes a public choice approach that allows consumers to choose which creative to land on the ad.

Next week, P&G will launch a unique interactive website where consumers can help Vergara and their guests decide how best to get rid of the big mess during their Super Bowl party. The most popular version of events will be the last ad to be broadcast during the big game. Media and technology company Eko is behind the online experience, while the creative team includes Gray Midwest.

Other celebrities in the ad include Vergara’s son Manolo Vergara, former Pittsburgh Steelers’ strong security and Head & Shoulders spokesman Troy Polamalu, and actress Busy Phillips, who will also appear for Olay in the P&G Super Bowl. Brands include Bounty, Mr. Clean, Febreze, Olay, Charmin, Old Spice and Head & Shoulders.

The multi-brand spot isn’t the only one P&G operates during the big game: Olay also sends a 30-second ad, while Tide returns to the Super Bowl after being suspended in 2019.

