PG&E undertakes to shake up the board in an effort to calm California

SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas and Electric promises to overhaul its board of directors in an effort to prevent a possible takeover attempt by the state of California and prove that the nation’s greatest benefit is turning a new leaf because it is going through its second bankruptcy in less than 20 years.

The promise to get things started came late Friday when the San Francisco-based company submitted its last blueprint for leaving the bankruptcy court by June 30. But to meet that deadline, PG&E still needs Gov. To win Gavin Newsom, which insists for months on end, the company must make radical changes to a corporate culture that has repeatedly fallen into safety and has played a role in a series of catastrophic forest fires that made utility again bankrupt last year.

Newsom was so annoyed by the instructions from the PG&E that he promised to continue earlier this week with a threat to execute a government-led takeover bid, unless the company agreed to a set of requirements he stated in a letter from December 13, and has repeated in the past two weeks. The list includes Newsom’s insistence that it replace the entire 14-person board, including CEO Bill Johnson, and devise a plan that lowers its debt burden so that it can pay $ 40 billion to $ 50 billion in expected improvements to its obsolete electric grid .

PG&E seems to bend to the will of Newsom, but it is still unclear whether the company is willing to go far enough to appease him. In its announcement and legal proceedings, PG&E has promised to ‘renew’ its management before it comes out of bankruptcy, but has not said whether it will satisfy Newsom’s urge to dispose of the entire management. All but 14 current directors, with the exception of 14, have joined the board since April.

The plan is also still dependent on a heavy debt, although PG&E expects to save money through refinancing in the long term. It is also shifting more debts from the holding to the subsidiary that runs the utility in a new apparent attempt to appease Newsom.

The governor’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Newsom has an unusual influence on the fate of PG&E because the company needs the support of him and his main supervisor in California to be eligible for coverage by a natural fire insurance fund set up by the state last summer. Protecting the fund is a crucial part of the plan that PG&E drew up after being confronted with more than $ 50 billion in claimed losses for deadly forest fires in 2017 and 2018 due to the lost equipment and negligence of management.

PG&E used bankruptcy to settle those claims from natural fire victims, insurers and government agencies for $ 25.5 billion. The company also signed a separate deal with most bondholders to convince them to leave an alternative route out of bankruptcy that would have made it easier for the state to take it over if things went wrong.

Things are already so bad that PG&E expects to have to impose deliberate blackouts in parts of its extensive service area in the coming years to reduce the chance that its power lines will ignite more forest fires during dry, hot and windy conditions that a multi-year event in North -California amid climate change. Because Johnson acted as CEO, P G&E was very impressed with how the power was turned off in October when no less than 2 million people were left in the dark, some of whom had to run out of electricity for a few days.

Saying it “evolved quickly,” PG&E made a note of remorse in the files it made in connection with Friday’s announcement. “The company that comes out of bankruptcy will be a changed company with an increased focus on safety, improvement, customer well-being and operational excellence,” said PG&E.

Looking for new directors in its board, PG&E said it would rely on a “skills matrix” focused on understanding safety, climate change, renewable energy, technology, finance, and community leadership. The company also plans to have a board consisting mainly of California residents, now about a third, in another Newsom franchise.

