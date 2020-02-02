PGA Tour remembers Kobe Bryant with pin position with 16 holes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz – The PGA Tour accompanied players with a 16th hole tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, using his two Lakers uniform numbers to cut the final round pin position at the par 3 stadium.

The pin was placed 24 meters from the front and 8 meters from the left edge, placing it in the back left corner of the green on the rowdy hole with more than 20,000 fans.

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed a week ago in a helicopter crash in California.

“That came from the tour,” said Slugger White, vice president of the PGA Tour. “We thought it would be a nice tribute, the right thing to do, the class thing. … The Thunderbirds (tournament organizers) and everyone has been on board. I’m glad we did it.”

Third round leader Tony Finau and fourth rank Justin Thomas have put on Bryant jerseys on the hole. Finau birdied it Friday and Saturday with a yellow No. 8 Lakers sweater.

“I am a huge Kobe fan, a big Lakers fan all my life and, of course, tragic news, but I think if we look ahead we can honor what he did,” Finau said.

Thomas has worn a white No. 33 Lower Merion High School sweater, which he has chosen over a Lakers jersey that he has also taken from his collection.

“It’s not just for him and Gigi, it’s for everyone who has lost their lives and their families,” said Thomas. “Only for me did he have such an impact on me and he was such a person that I looked up and tried to approach my mental approach so I felt it was very appropriate.”