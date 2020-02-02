PGA Tour remembers Kobe Bryant with 16-hole pin position | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

February 3, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz – The PGA Tour accompanied players with a 16th hole tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, using his two Lakers uniform numbers to cut the final round pin position at the par 3 stadium.

The pin was placed 24 meters from the front and 8 meters from the left edge, placing it in the back left corner of the green on the rowdy hole with more than 20,000 fans. The yellow flag had a 24 on one side and an 8 on the other, and large matching numbers were painted in the grass in front of the green.

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed a week ago in a helicopter crash in California.

“That came from the tour,” said Slugger White, vice president of the PGA Tour. “We thought it would be a nice tribute, the right thing to do, the class thing. … The Thunderbirds (tournament organizers) and everyone has been on board. I’m glad we did it. “