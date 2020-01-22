PGA Tour puts further highlights on Facebook Watch - Adweek

The professional golf association announced that it will be distributing daily highlight packages for more than 30 events on the long-term video of the social network worldwide, starting with the Farmers Insurance Open from the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, which starts on Thursday.

The Players Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs are also included in the pact.

The PGA Tour said the highlights will come from their television shows and the outstanding PGA Tour Live service, which will offer more than 1,200 hours of exclusive coverage for groups in the coming season.

Content will be available on the PGA Tour Facebook page, and the league will involve fans through The Gallery, a Facebook group with interactive elements such as Facebook live videos and watch parties.

The PGA Tour had previously signed an agreement with Facebook to bring US competition live coverage of eight tournaments, which was announced in June 2018.

Twitter also played a role when the league renewed and expanded its live streaming agreement with this social platform in January last year, which included almost 140 hours of live competition from 28 tournaments in the 2018-19 season.

Sidhant Rao, partner of the Facebook Sports League, said in a press release: “We are excited to add PGA Tour reviews to our growing portfolio of sports highlights on Facebook Watch. This content, as well as products such as Facebook groups and Watch Party, can help Tour involve their fans in exciting new ways this year. “

Chris Wandell, Vice President Media Business Development at PGA Tour, added: “We are excited to expand our partnership with Facebook by providing additional content to our fans. This is in response to our fans’ request for additional reporting, packaged so that they can be comfortably consumed. “