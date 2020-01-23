CINCINNATI (AP) _ Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) reported a net profit of $ 3.72 billion on the fiscal second quarter.

Per share, the Cincinnati-based company said it had a net income of $ 1.41. The earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and one-off costs, amounted to $ 1.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts examined by Zacks Investment Research was for a profit of $ 1.37 per share.

The world’s largest producer of consumer products recorded a turnover of $ 18.24 billion in the period, which did not meet street expectations. Six analysts examined by Zacks expected $ 18.34 billion.

P&G shares have risen by 1% since the beginning of the year, while the 500 & Standard index has risen almost 3%. The stock has increased by 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. View a Zacks inventory report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG

The corresponding press