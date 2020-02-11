Peyton Royce from IIconics loves Eminem and loses WWE fans

Peyton Royce from IIconics loves Eminem. Photo credit: WWE

In a case where people online are even more creepy than those you see on TV and in the movies, Peyton Royce made a simple comment on Twitter and the fans replied with hate and curse words.

It all started with a tweet during the Oscars last night, where Peyton Royce loved seeing Eminem surprise at the Oscars.

Peyton Royce loves Eminem

As evidence that you don’t even have to talk politics on social media to find people you hate, Peyton Royce spoke about how excited she was to see Eminem at the Oscars.

To reach fans last night at the Oscars, the show recognized the importance of music in films and featured scenes from the breakfast club, La Bamba, Moulin Rogue and more. The last thing the video showed was Eminem from 8 Mile.

After that, Eminem and his band got out from under the stage and he played his song Lose Yourself.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvSx_1WVWiM (/ embed)

While some people were confused at the performance, it was because Eminem did not attend the ceremony where he won an Oscar for Lose Yourself and eventually performed the song all these years later.

Peyton Royce’s answer was simple: “Eminem is the coolest.”

Eminem is the coolest 😎

– Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE), February 10, 2020

That alone made people react.

Some of her followers pointed out that his texts were “homophobic” and “sexist”. Others even said that Peyton Royce had lost her respect for thinking Eminem was cool.

Fortunately, Peyton Royce took it all with humor and she knows that all these strangers who are on Twitter just to show outrage mean nothing in their lives.

My goodness. My liking for Eminem and his appearance at The Oscars last night really thwarted some of you, huh!

I find it very funny how much your life is affected pic.twitter.com/mpACGtF8Dl

– Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE), February 10, 2020

With that, Peyton Royce ended any debate and let people know that they can and will do them.

Where are the IIconics?

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have not been on TV for a long time. The last time they wrestled on WWE television was Raw on Monday night on November 18.

Almost three months have passed since IIconics started in a WWE ring.

Where were Peyton Royce and Billie Kay?

According to Dace Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc), WWE have taken them off TV and are said to repack them.

The IIconics were former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and beat Sasha Banks and Bayley for the titles. They then held the titles for a long time, but hardly defended them.

While they have never wrestled, they were heat magnets that made people hate them by never stopping the chatter before the games. There’s no word on when the two will return, but they don’t even compete in house shows, so stay tuned.