Peyton Royce delights fans with stunning, topless photos, while WWE wants to repack them and Billie Kay’s IIconics tag team – The Sun.

PEYTON ROYCE had no use for her wrestling gear after she disappeared from WWE television a few weeks ago.

And amid the reports that Vince McMahon could repackage the Australian star she loved to return … by posting a topless photo on Instagram.

1

The IIconics were not recently seen on WWE television. Credit: WWE

Royce – real name Cassie McIntosh – took off only yellow bikini bottoms and a pair of sneakers for an outdoor photo shoot.

The 27-year-old only had her arm to protect her modesty when she captured the fast-paced picture: “Freedom is a state of mind.”

Within a few hours, the sexy snapshot had already collected over 165,000 likes and a lot of comments from Royces WWE stars.

Her IIconics Tag team partner Billie Kay wrote: “I was there for this picture … then and now speechless. MY GIRL.”

Royces AEW star husband Shawn Spears, former WWE wrestler Tye Dillinger said: “Yowza !!!”

“Move your arm,” Naomi commented jokingly.

“Wowzer’s hot mom!” Torrie Wilson added.

Other stars like Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Asuka and Liv Morgan have also showered Royce with similar compliments.

Royce has not wrestled since losing to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair with Billie Kay in a November episode of Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE plans to repackage both members of IIconics.

However, no information regarding the Aussie’s possible return flight date or the character changes was provided.

The former NXT stars debuted on the WWE main list in 2018 and won the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

