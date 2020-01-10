Pew study finds that fitness tracking is linked to education and wealth

Loading...

For some people, a New Year’s health resolution means turning to their Apple Watch or Fitbit for help. For others, this means they just have to leave to hope that maybe – maybe – they are on the right track to achieve their goals.

It turns out that there is a very specific pattern of who wears smartwatches and fitness trackers – and who doesn’t.

A Pew Research Center study published on Thursday found that the use of these devices is socio-economic.

According to a survey of 4,272 adults in the United States, Pew found that adults from wealthier households are more likely to report using smartwatches or fitness trackers on a regular basis. While 31 percent of household adults who earn over $ 75,000 annually said they used these devices, only 12 percent of those living in households who earned less than $ 30,000 said they did.

The level of education also plays an important role. Adults with a university degree are more likely to be enthusiastic fitness fans than those without a university degree – 27 percent versus 15 percent. However, the differences by gender, race and ethnicity are more modest.

These results should come as no surprise as the digital divide between income groups is well documented. However, Pew’s research shows how the use of smartwatches and fitness wearables fits into this narrative.

“Socio-economic factors have long played a role in technology adoption. We see that this is the case both for general Internet usage and for the adoption of broadband or desktop computers at home,” said Emily A. Vogels, research assistant at Pew Maischbar. “These differences are consistent with other research that we have received about early technology users.”

Of the approximately 4,200 U.S. adults surveyed by the Pew Research Center, about one in five regularly wears a smartwatch or fitness tracker.

Picture: Pew Research Center

Smartwatches and fitness trackers nowadays often offer functions such as heart rate tracking, electrocardiogram and fitness reminders. As these wearables increasingly overlap with preventive measures, we are wondering, due to their different uses and acceptance, what effects they can have on access to healthcare in the digital age.

In fact, the socioeconomic differences reported in this study appear to be consistent with other patterns of inequalities in health care. According to a study by the U.S. Department of Health, people with low incomes and low levels of education are not only less informed about their exercise habits, but they also receive fewer evidence-based health interventions and services from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Some researchers even use data from these devices for health research. While this makes non-users less susceptible to misuse of health data derived from wearable, it also excludes them from this health research. The question arises whether access to smartwatches and fitness trackers influences the diversity of health research and what this means for the future of healthcare.

In any case, your smartwatch and fitness tracker will (hopefully) continue to guide you through your health-related New Year’s resolutions.

That is, if you are one of the few people who actually have one.