Chief Justice Roberts quoted the impeachment proceedings against Judge Charles Swayne in 1905 in the Senate on Tuesday; This photo by Swayne appeared in the March 11, 1905 issue of The Literary Digest.

The literary selection



According to the Cambridge Dictionary, “people who deal with pettifoggers pay too little attention to small, unimportant details in a manner that shows a limited mind.”

With that in mind, let’s dive in.

Petty + Fogger = Pettifogger

Petty means small or insignificant. A fogger is an old slang for a “huckster”, a creeping beggar.

In his exhortation from officials during President Trump’s impeachment process, Justice Secretary John Roberts referred to the use of “pettifogging” in impeachment proceedings against Florida district judge Charles Swayne in 1905, accused of submitting false travel vouchers, using private railroad cars, illegally detaining two Lawyers for disregard and stay outside of his district. “(After almost three months, the Senate approved the acquittal.)

According to a transcript, the offensive word in question was pronounced by Swayne’s lawyer, the Hon. John M. Thurston. Then he apologized.

“I don’t think we need to strive for that high standard, but I think those who contact the Senate should remember where they are,” Justice Roberts said when he saw the civil discourse between the impeachers of the House and President Trump’s lawyers.

According to etymologist Anatoly Liberman, a professor at the University of Minnesota, pettifoggen sounds so much like “petty fucking”.

“Pettifoggers, Shyster, and all kinds of haggling have humble ancestors and usually live up to their names,” Liberman wrote in 2010 on the Oxford University Press blog OUPblog.com.

Liberman pursued the Dutch / German roots of Fogger:

The early modern Dutch form focker was latinized as foggerus with -gg- in the middle. German has Focker, Fogger and Fucker, and nobody has a currency outside of the dialects. The OED quotes them from Grimms’ multi-volume dictionary. (As is well known, the OED had to bow to the moral of its time and exclude “non-printable” words, but insulting forms appeared in the entries in which no one would look for it: So the German shit with case f, under fogger and of windfucker “kestrel”)

Although Dutch Fokken today means “breeding cattle”, its predecessor had a much broader semantic spectrum: “cheating; fleeing; adapting; adapting; pushing; collecting things secretly” – a strange series of apparently incompatible senses. “

Today, pettifogging is no longer one of those words that, if burst by a 10-year-old, would make grandma shudder. but there was once a legal dagger.

According to Michael Quinion of World Wide Words, there were a number of lawyers in the late Middle Ages who made their living by worrying about minor legal cases. Around 1560, they were called Pettifogger worry about scruples or conscience and the term was deeply contemptible. “

Another notable use took place during a gossip exchange between English actor Sir Henry Irving and judge F. Carroll Brewster, as documented in the 1904 Lancaster Law Review under the heading “Legal Miscellany: The Real Lawyer and Real Actor”.

“But the man is just a small lawyer – a pest for society,” said Sir Henry, when he heard Judge Brewster abuse another public figure.

Like Mr. Thurston in 1905, Irving was later forced to decline his use of the word.

“You have to understand that I said that the lawyer is not a member of the bar who, like you, is a jewel in society.”