Pettersson, Markstrom help Canucks beat Wild with 4-1 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

After a scoreless first period, Vancouver ended a 0-for-18 power-play drought that extended to five games at Pettersson’s second period goal, while things became chippy. Minnesota responded with Foligno’s eighth goal of the season at 11:58 AM to bring some life into an otherwise sleepy arena.

But the draw lasted only 13 seconds, with Horvat tapping into a loose puck just outside the fold of a shot from Tanner Pearson. The Canucks again hit 1:13 later when Stecher’s hard wrist shot from just above the right circle hit Dubnyk’s glove to make it 3-1.

De Wild was called for eight penalties, and the 20th rank power play unit of Minnesota went 0 for 5 on the man advantage. Minnesota emptied its net early in the fourth, but could not solve Markstrom.

NOTES: Stecher’s goal was his first in 26 games. … Wild LW Jason Zucker returned to the line-up after missing 10 games with a broken right fibula, and D Greg Pateryn played for the first time this season after surgery to repair a sports hernia in October. … Vancouver played the fourth game in six days. … Foligno has four goals in four games.

NEXT ONE

Canucks: end their five-game trip Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

Wild: Tuesday evening in Pittsburgh.

Andres Ybarra, The Associated Press