Peter Wright strikes to beat world number one Michael Van Gerwen for world title

"& # 39; World Champion & # 39; looks amazing. You should never give up no matter how many times you are beaten. I did."

Van Gerwen had to give up the missed opportunities. He added: "Of course, I am very disappointed.

Peter Wright was too good for world number one Michael Van Gerwen. Credit: Getty Images

"Everything that I missed, he took out. His finish was phenomenal and I can only blame myself.

"I had six darts to break the throw in the fifth set, and if you don't take chances like that, you don't win, that simple."

The first two stages of an eagerly awaited encounter went against the throw and Van Gerwen was scary approaching 170 in a first set, barely missing the target, before Wright never ends a double vertex.

It was exactly the start Wright needed and he continued a top class opening in the second set – taking 3-1 and opening a clear advantage at the start.

Van Gerwen, however, retaliated immediately, needing only 37 darts to whiten Wright in the third set, while he averaged 122, before a tight and tense fourth set which also led the Dutchman 3-2.

Wright somehow had to stop his charge and he did just that in set five – with considerable help from his opponent.

Van Gerwen inexplicably missed six darts in a double in stage three, but Wright kept his precision, taking the set 3-1 and regaining general control.

Van Gerwen's double trouble continued in the sixth set, which saw Wright demand a whitening and reopen a healthy lead, but Van Gerwen pushed his opponent away by carrying him 4-3.

But back, Wright returned in the eighth set, capitalizing on another double from Van Gerwen missed in the decisive fifth stage to once again bring the light of day between him and his opponent.

Wright then clinched a five-legged set to go 6-3 and get closer to the title, before Van Gerwen reacted atrociously close to a nine-dart leg in set 10.

But Wright was not to be refused and he closed the game with a double 10, setting off emotional scenes of celebration.

