Peter Wherrett has some thoughts about the impact of the Second World War on the automotive industry

With the global market for private cars virtually shut down and the production techniques and capacity revolutionized due to developments in the production of combat aircraft and military vehicles, the effects of the Second World War on automation were enormous. Fortunately we have Peter Wherett’s Marque special on this subject to fill in the details.

In this full episode of Marque from 1979, Peter tackles a number of clearer points about the impact of the Second World War on cars and car manufacturers, of the development and distribution of 4×4 vehicles after the success of the Jeep in almost all theaters of the war against the small city cars such as the Renault 4CV, Citroën 2CV and the Morris Minor that took Europe by storm when it was dug out by the ravages of the war.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-IXNO6bHy7FQ&start=0" data-chomp-id="IXNO6bHy7FQ" data-recommend-id="youtube://IXNO6bHy7FQ" id="youtube-IXNO6bHy7FQ" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

One of the more fascinating aspects of the post-war car market that Wherrett spends a lot of time on is the slow return to car manufacturing after years of wartime production that hindered American manufacturers. Driving a Dodge immediately after car production was restarted at Chrysler’s factories, Wherrett tame his criticism of the cruelty and weight of the car, which was largely designed almost ten years before it was built, with praise for comfort and the service. Wherrett, who long appreciated predictability and comfort over speed and excitement, actually sees a lot in the old Dodge, despite the obvious disadvantages.

Peter further explains how the sports cars of the post-war period offered disappointments but also a lot of fun. The Jaguar XK120, Wherrett’s long favorite, did not live up to the fantasies he had about the car when it came out. With an excellent engine attached to a clumsy gearbox in a long but narrow body, the car looked great, but was not the sports car he had always imagined. The current MG was favorable compared to Wherrett, but remained difficult to control.

Wherrett predictably ends his film in which he discusses the state of the Australian auto industry after the war. During this period, General Motos launched the first Holdens, cars designed along American lines but adapted for the Australian market. Wherrett points out that the strategy of cultivating a new market in Australia was logical at that time, since Australia was largely untouched by the war and the market was ready to support the growth of domestic production. Despite that, he concludes that the effort eventually failed, just like the post-war Dodge he drove earlier in the episode. Because it was based on the American models of GM, the first Holden was coarse compared to modern European models and could have been slightly more refined.

All in all, Wherrett’s analysis of the impact of the war on the car market that follows immediately is quite interesting because it pays much more attention to the late 40s and early 50s, a period I certainly knew less about before I looked , especially compared to the fin-tail craze of the late 50s and everything that would follow.

