Peter Weber’s exes from “bachelor” sees a completely different side after “show”

Many contestants who appeared during Peter Weber’s bachelor season obviously see his completely different side after the show turned off their cameras.

“The girls from Peter’s season now see Peter’s completely different side from what they knew at the show,” a source told the weekly. “It’s much more relaxed, more relaxed and cooler.” He was guarded in the show and seemed to be embracing himself. “”

Kelley Flanagan is happy when Weber shows off his authentic selves.

“During the show, Kelley noticed that Peter was different from what she remembered when they first met in real life,” the source revealed. “Now she’s returning to the person she first knew, so she’s dealing with him again.”

Weber and Flanagan happened to meet at the hotel before filming the bachelor. The pair struck immediately, but expelled her from the show before the finals.

The two then reunited in Chicago in March. Flanagan and Weber are isolating themselves in the city amid the ongoing public health and safety situation.

At the end of Season 24, Weber nominated Hannah Ann Sluss, but recalled her due to lingering feelings for Madison Prewett. The pilot then tried to revive his romance with Prewett during the live final in March, but broke up a few days later.

Weber’s list of exes – including Prewett, Kelsey Weier, Tammy Ly, Mykenna Dorn, Kiarra Norman and Deandra Kanu – seemed to cast a shadow over the reality star in the TikTok video on Sunday, April 19th. When a fan asked why Flanagan was not included in the video, Prewett replied, “(She’s) with our ex lol.” She later claimed that her comment was just a joke.

Earlier this week, Prewett revealed that she had been “injured and thrown away” by learning how Flanagan and Weber reunited. “I told him what I was saying,” she told the hosts of the vine podcast on Tuesday, April 21st. “What I’m confused about, Peter, you told me two days ago how much she loved me and wanted to come back, and now you’re with one person who was my best friend. “”

Weber then responded to Prewett’s comments about spilling tea on his love life and wrote, “You should think you should respect this situation a little more, because we both know the story has more…”

