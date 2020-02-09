Peter Weber responds to the latest criticism of his season at The Bachelor

Is Peter Weber the worst Bachelor? Credit: ABC

The Bachelor viewers were largely unimpressed by the season from Peter Weber. From the way the girls deal with each other to the way Peter deals with it, there has been some criticism.

Some even called Peter’s season one of the worst in The Bachelor’s history. It’s something he’s not very happy about and what he talked about when this season is slowly coming to an end.

Many have complained about the group of girls fighting for Peter’s heart. Quite a few Bachelor viewers commented on how young and immature the group is and asked if they were really there to get married or if they just wanted to be noticed.

The Bachelor viewers were not impressed by Peter Weber

And then there’s Peter himself. His management of the girls hoping for this last rose has also been questioned. Especially after Alayah was sent home before questioning the decision and then letting her back inside.

When Peter Alayah gave this rose, the other girls were not happy and it caused even more drama in this cast of The Bachelor. Then everything was in vain because she was going anyway.

Peter’s ability to manage the girls was questioned again when he invited Mykenna and Tammy on a “date” to get to the point and try to solve their problems. It didn’t go so well and in the end Tammy and Mykenna also went home.

Mykenna after laughing at Tammy for being sent home only to be sent home the same night. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/I79GOxeYNf

– Berlin (@berlyOh) February 6, 2020

Bachelor friends were disappointed that Peter Weber’s season was more about drama and catfights than love.

“I don’t see a future with you.” * Gives Hannah Ann the rose

“I trust you” * sends MyKenna home *

* is said that she doesn’t really like him * * Victoria F gives a rose anyway * #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/lQWn0Ne5ba

– Bachelor Banter (@Bachelor_Banter) February 6, 2020

Peter Weber is fully aware that so many Bachelor fans have criticized his time in the ABC competition, and he has even spoken about it.

Peter defends himself

“I’m definitely getting hard skin now,” Peter said to E recently! News. “But I … I understand that there is a lot of drama right now and things are kind of crazy, but I think it’s a little … it’s a shame that the criticism and hate somehow came out of it.”

Peter went on to say that he really hoped the bachelor audience could now look for the positive, not the negative.

He also said that he knows that viewers have certain opinions about him and the girls who are still in the house, so he probably saw the meme that makes fun of how excited the bachelor fans were, Peter Weber in this season compared to how they feel him now.

I found out that Peter was now the bachelor against me #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yVBPwLApsJ

– Kally💡 (@HeyItsKallyB) February 6, 2020

It is even better that it is Hannah B in the picture. Maybe she should have stayed.

Well, we didn’t know it then, but that was the best part of the whole season. Since that moment everything has been a pure downhill crap fire. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NLEt4ozXVV

– cersei (@baylor_tarto) February 6, 2020

But Peter defends his actions on the show and tells the bachelor audience that he tried his best and did his best.

“You know, we only do our best and we sign up for this kind of experience and hope for the best,” said Peter. “You hope that in the end you will find love and yes, things will always happen, things will come out because we are human and not perfect, but I only wish people would focus more on spreading love than on so much hate. “

Peter continued to talk about how impossible it is to prepare for the Bachelor and how different it was when he was just one of a group of people on the Bachelorette.